Odin: Valhalla Rising heats up winter with new Musphelheim-themed chapter

Lighting up soon

Odin: Valhalla Rising is expanding its world with the addition of Musphelheim

Available now, it sees you taking on the fire giant Surtr and his minions

You'll also be able to enjoy a new weapon skin system and anniversary goodies

Things may be cold (depending on where you are in the world) but there's plenty arriving on mobile to help you heat up. Not least the latest update for Odin: Valhalla Rising, the popular MMORPG from Kakao Games. This latest update introduces none other than the fiery fifth realm of Musphelheim!

If you're a fan of the Thor movies (or comics for that matter), you can probably already guess at what's coming. None other than the legendary Surtr the Fire Giant will face down adventurers journeying through Musphelheim, guarding both his own lair and treasure trove.

That's not the only obstacle in your way, of course. You'll need to overcome plenty of lesser minions wielding flame attacks and other powers. Not to mention navigating Musphelheim itself in familiar Odin: Valhalla Rising fashion, meaning no loading screens or interruptions to the largely seamless world you'll be exploring.

Something smells like barbecue

This update isn't just about new exploration or enemy content either, as it also introduces a new weapon skin system to the world of Odin: Valhalla Rising. You'll now be able to modify your weapons' looks and gain some sweet buffs as a result (no word on transmog yet).

Odin: Valhalla Rising may only be celebrating its six-month anniversary, but in that little time, there's been plenty of additions. And to celebrate, you can jump into the attendance login event for 11 Divine Mount, Avatar and Rune Summoning tickets, the Odin's Unique Accessory Recovery Coupon and Thor Weapon, Armour and Accessory Boonstone.

