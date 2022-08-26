Exhilarating MMO game Noah’s Heart launches on AppGallery

Preferred Partner Feature

Developed by Archosaur Games, Noah’s Heart is the follow-up to the beloved Dragon Raja. The game is now available for download across Huawei devices, with an exclusive offer for AppGallery users

At Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany, Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) announces that after years of development, Noah’s Heart, the open-world sci-fi MMO (massively multiplayer online game) from Archosaur Game has launched on AppGallery.

Available to download from 26th August 2022, the game will be translated in five languages across Europe (English, French, German, Russian, and Portuguese).

Launching at the event, gaming influencer Kurono will be demonstrating the game on-site at Gamescom, while Noah’s Heart will also be available for attendees to play on Huawei smartphones and tablets in the gaming zone at the Huawei booth (Hall 7.1, Stand C21).

Players around the world are invited to join their friends and explore the stunning planet of Noah, with an exclusive welcome offer for Huawei customers (for offer details, please see below).

Embark on a Bold New Adventure in Noah’s Heart

Noah’s Heart builds on the exciting open-world system of its highly popular predecessor, Dragon Raja, while introducing even more exhilarating elements. Together with challenging dungeons and fully customisable characters, the core game design of Noah’s Heart places a heavy emphasis on online social experiences and community.

On planet Noah, you can brave dungeons with friends, compete with guild mates in Guild Contests, or simply pay a visit to your friends’ homes for a chance to relax. With its comprehensive guild system, Noah’s Heart ensures you never have to go it alone if you don’t want to.

Players have seamless access to an entire planet they can explore at will, without borders or hindrances. If you pick a direction and keep running, you end up circumnavigating the entire planet, traversing a wide variety of terrain including ice fields, deserts, rainforests, and more. You can travel on foot, make use of a boat, a horse, or even a jet pack.

To help make yourself a more formidable fighting force, players can form a squad with dozens of historical Phantoms and fight side-by-side with them, building bonds to discover more about their unique stories.

In Noah’s Heart, you can also choose from a selection of weapons at the beginning of the game, and these replace traditional MMO classes. Weapon loadouts can be changed later in the game, unlocking an extensive range of customisation options in combat.

Archosaur Games is dedicated to creating a welcoming and active community on social media. Their most recent Nova Star Selection Contest hosted on Discord enjoyed a positive reception, with over 10,000 players participating. They also want players to help shape Noah’s Heart as well. Archosaur previously invited players in the community to rename monsters in the game, with even more opportunities to make players’ voices heard in the near future too.

AppGallery – delivering top gaming experiences to millions of consumers globally

A partner of choice for industry-leading game developers, such as Archosaur Games, Gameloft, Ubisoft, IGG, and many more, AppGallery offers an extensive range of gaming genres for all types of players – from Action to Arcade, Puzzle, Multiplayer, Role-Playing, and more. Countless high-quality games are available on the platform, including Asphalt 9: Legends, Might & Magic: Era of Chaos, Lords Mobile, Garena Free Fire, Dragon Tail: Hunter World, and now, Noah’s Heart.

With a strong emphasis on the consumer experience, AppGallery is intuitively easy for gamers to use and comes with a range of top apps and offers, which resulted in a net satisfaction score increase of over 20% among users during 2021.

Furthermore, AppGallery has enjoyed incredible growth over the past 18 months, firmly establishing itself as among the top 3 app distribution platforms globally. The number of apps onboarded to AppGallery during 2021 is up by an impressive 147% year-on-year, now with over 580 million active monthly users around the world.

Dr. Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe said: “Following the successful launch of Dragon Raja on AppGallery last year, we’re delighted to be adding Noah’s Heart to our growing gaming roster. We particularly like this title, because it is the kind of game that allows a total immersive experience, from quick combats with phenomenal monsters, to hours of relaxing exploration unveiling territories and quests.”

“As we look to the future, we’re excited to be expanding our gaming offering even further, including our partnership with Archosaur. We’re excited to announce that social simulation, Life Makeover, will be launching from Archosaur Games on AppGallery soon.”

Download Noah’s Heart on AppGallery now, and enjoy an exclusive welcome offer. AppGallery users will be able to purchase Ave's wish package worth 4.59 euros by spending 2 euros with a gift code: https://appgallery.huawei.com/app/C106738313

Join the Facebook Noah’s Heart fan page: https://www.facebook.com/NoahsHeartEN

Join the Noah’s Heart Discord community: https://discord.gg/Yv8NwjTAc3

Watch the official Noah’s Heart trailer: https://youtu.be/Qt2bUpCoPJQ