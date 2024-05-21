On PocketGamer.fun this week: Tactical tower defense, games to make you giggle and Super Monsters Ate My Condo

- This week on PocketGamer.fun we check out some tower defense games
- We also celebrate games that make us laugh
- Super Monsters Ate My Condo is our Game of the Week
Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.
So, if you're looking for distilled recommendations, head over to the site, be greeted with dozens of great games and download any that take your fancy. Alternatively, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.
Tower defense
With so many tower defense games on mobile, you'd be forgiven for thinking everything was a copy/paste version of something that already exists. While that's true in some cases, some fantastic options are worth your time, whether they tweak the existing tower defense formula or simply a solid strategic experience based on long-standing foundations. Check our list of tower defense games on PocketGamer.fun.
Funny games
They say it's good for the soul to laugh once in a while, and I couldn't agree more. The world is often a serious place, so it's good to giggle now and then, leaving all that undoutedly-important-but-less-fun stuff at the door. And while humour is definitely subjective, we can think of a few mobile games that will tickle your funny bone. Check out these comedic gems on PocketGamer.fun.
Game of the week
Super Monsters Ate My Condo
With a name as brilliant as Super Monsters Ate My Condo, you'd hope it had gameplay to match. And thankfully, it does! It's a puzzler that sees you feeding immense beasts various apartments – everything in the title, really. Check out Will Quick's Super Monsters Ate My Condo review
to learn why it should be at the top of your priority list.
Check out PocketGamer.fun
If you haven't visited our new site, please do! And while you're there, bookmark it, pin it, or however you prefer to track your favourite websites. We update it weekly, so check back often for more recommendations of must-play games.