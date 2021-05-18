NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy has released a 10-minute gameplay trailer to showcase the game's branching narratives

Dive into a mysterious cyberpunk world with NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy, the upcoming adventure-slash-visual novel from Dream Harvest. The game boasts a branching storyline where every choice matters, and new gameplay footage has just been released to give us a sneak peek at one of the many story arcs.

No two playthroughs are the same in NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy. Players will have to make real choices that alter the path of their story, challenging players and pushing them into making important moral decisions that have lasting consequences throughout the whole narrative.

The game lets players manage a cyberpunk city and lets you feel what it's like to have total control. You'll step into the shoes of an AI tasked with controlling the city of Catena, juggling the needs and demands of the populace with your own morality.

Embedded above, the ten-minute trailer proves just how "you are capable of projecting the economic, social and ethical ramifications of each decision you make in real-time.” You'll be faced with different moral dilemmas throughout the choice-driven and fully voiced adventure, as you meet dozens of characters along the way, each with their own backstories, personalities, and specific circumstances.

Inspired by "Reigns", the game features over 5,000 story events throughout stunning cyberpunk-themed visuals. It'll be out on Steam, Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS next year, but for now, you can add NeuroNet: Mendax Proxy to your wishlist on Steam. You can also take a sneak peek at the gameplay clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and story.

