Neoverse, the successful deckbuilding roguelike, launches for Android

Korean developer Tino Games has officially released its latest project, Neoverse, for Android. The strategic deck-building adventure game will see players strategizing every roguelike run they attempt, slowly progressing to meet all of the in-game challenges.

Set in a multiverse and featuring time travel as a primary story mechanic, Neoverse will see you slowly building up your available card pool, before using it to try and progress as far as you can each run until you fully complete the content available to you. Using a primary hero alongside three other companions, there are plenty of options to strategically plan out your runs and properly use well thought out card combinations each time you attempt to complete the multiverse.

And to strategize and build, you’ll have over 300 cards and 100 skills to work into your repertoire. On launch, there are only three characters to choose from, but it’s safe to say more are likely on the way. Each of these heroes comes equipped with unique skills alongside the ones you can find in your runs to best all of the 70+ creatures that can be found within the world of Neoverse.

Given all of the options that will be handed to you, you can expect an absurd amount of customization and varied options that will make each run feel fully unique and changing every time. This will make the title a bit more roguelike and make it adjacent to games like Slay The Spire or Ascension.

If this genre is your kind of thing, you can find Neoverse for free on Google Play. Currently, the developers haven’t announced any plans for an iOS port, but you can follow their official Twitter handle for any more updates in that regard.