Conquest Tactics: Realm of Sin brings unforgiving tactical roguelite to iOS and Android

Every decision has lasting consequences

Conquest Tactics: Realm of Sin is now available on iOS and Android

Features hex-grid combat with Commanding State positioning mechanics

Sin System shapes progression, encounters, and world state

As tough as roguelites may seem, there is usually some room for error. Except Conquest Tactics: Realm of Sin, because it definitely does not feel that generous. Every decision sticks, every move matters, and the whole thing has a habit of reminding you that you probably should’ve thought one turn ahead.

Originally on PC and now on mobile, Conquest Tactics is a turn-based strategy experience with a roguelite structure wrapped around it. You’re moving across a world map that doesn’t sit still, with Threat Levels constantly rising the longer you take. Push forward too slowly, and fights get harder. Rush ahead, and you risk walking straight into something you’re not ready for.

Combat plays out on a hex grid, with tactical positioning being the key mechanic. The Commanding State system lets you rotate, move, and deploy units with precision, which sounds simple until you realise how quickly one bad placement can collapse your entire plan. You can’t really brute force your way through anything here.

Not to further add to your complications, but after all that comes the Sin System, which should hopefully differentiate the game from others in the same genre. Choices aren’t just for the narrative here. They actively shape your run. Decisions affect the world state, your army, and the kind of encounters you’ll face next.

Your runs will take you through a mix of locations, ranging from shrines to crumbling cathedrals, each with its own risks. The roguelite loop keeps things shifting as always, so you’re not just replaying the same path with better numbers.

Conquest Tactics: Realm of Sin is available now on iOS and Android as a premium release priced at $6.99, with no ads or in-app purchases.

If you’re after more methodical experiences like this, our list of the top strategy games on iOS is worth a look next!