Nekograms+, the enhanced version of the adorable kitty puzzler, set to launch on Apple Arcade soon

A brand new puzzler is soon to launch on Apple Arcade with the upcoming Nekograms+; the enhanced version of a lovely and adorable casual puzzle game centred around organizing some super cute kitties! While simple on the surface, this cutesy little gem is likely to be a big hit with fans of the genre when it launches on August 11th.

Nekograms is just simply the cutest darn thing I’ve seen in quite some time. It’s a puzzle game, so I’m sure certain levels may have your wits tested, but this is a relaxing experience overall, and given it’s themed around making sure every cat within each level gets a cushion to sleep on, it’s easy to see just how joyful and lovely this one is aiming to be. It’s not a puzzler that’s going to try to trick you and make you stressed, instead, just a fun way to play around with your feline friends.

???? Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: @Nekograms+ A regular puzzle is no match for a puzzle packed with adorable cats. Get ready to curl up with your favorite feline friends and help them find the perfect cushion to sleep on. ?????: https://t.co/oyJJqnUKBQ pic.twitter.com/UwIRVP13XO — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) August 7, 2023

It’s tough to think of a similar game to Nekograms, even within the puzzle genre. I suppose in a way it could be similar to something like Slide Puzzle King , utilizing a tile-based format to slide your tiles around and match them up. Where it differs is within that matching part, as the aim is not to match, but instead to slide around both the kitties and their cushions to make sure every space that a cat is occupying is also occupied by a cushion beneath them so they can sleep comfortably.

Where it gets tricky is that some levels will introduce hazards of sorts, such as the beach level in the trailer above, where beach balls will get in your way. You’ll have to manoeuvre around these hazards and make sure you can get your cats to their cosy beds and let them sleep soundly.

So, whether a fan of puzzlers or a lover of cats, this is the game for you. You’ll be able to check it out when it launches on Apple Arcade later this month! In the meantime, you can play the non-enhanced version at either of the links below!