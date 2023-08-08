Need for Speed Online Mobile, the latest entry into the classic racing franchise, to release in China early next year

A new mobile adaptation of the legendary racing series Need for Speed, entitled Need for Speed Online Mobile, has revealed a tentative release window of January 2024 for Chinese gamers. This new mobile racer will see you hit the open world streets in a wide variety of different cars to race against AI opponents and real-world rivals in equal measure, testing your ability to hit the redline and best all challengers.

Need for Speed is hardly in need of an introduction. Regardless of when you started your gaming career, it’s likely a title you’ve heard in passing at the very least. While the modern releases have fallen off in popularity, there was a time when it was one of the biggest racing franchises out there with releases such as Underground or Hot Pursuit.

And now, fans of the series will finally be able to take it on the go with Need for Speed Online Mobile. It follows the general same gameplay mechanics as the recent releases, focused on a seamless open world that will let you challenge different types of races and different tracks all over the in-game city. You’ll be able to venture where you please and challenge racers in real-time when you come across them on the road.

If this one does indeed take from the modern interpretations of Need for Speed, there’s also likely to be a way to create custom tracks within the inner city roads too, but that’s only speculation. Otherwise, it follows the same patterns; you’ll grab a basic beginner car, win races and challenges to get more funds to upgrade and purchase new vehicles, and continue that loop until you’re the top dog.

So, if you’re a fan of the series or a fan of the genre, this is one to keep an eye out. As the release window reaches closer, keep an eye out for more updates!