NCHE: The Escape has released the first episode of the action FPS' companion comics

Nigerian developer Okolie Uchechukwu, in partnership with indie studio Cleec Designs, has released the first episode of the accompanying comics for NCHE: The Escape. The action FPS features an eerie facility where players will have to shoot their way through creepy zombies in order to escape.

In NCHE: The Escape, players have to do everything necessary to escape an odd facility - the only problem is that it's overrun by zombies, and resources are limited. You'll have to use your wits and unleash every survival instinct inside you to escape the facility in one piece. You'll also have to strategise the best use of your limited ammo in order to evade obstacles, because sometimes, opting for the path of least resistance can mean the difference between life and death.

In the first episode of the game's companion comics, you can discover the origins of the mysterious facility as two orphans set off on a dangerous quest for freedom. Panels are dynamic and the art looks wonderful, so if you're curious about it, you can have a look at the first episode to get a feel of the game's narrative.

You can download NCHE: The Escape on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or check out the gameplay videos and behind-the-scenes footage over on the game's YouTube channel.

Are you on the hunt for more action-packed shooting games that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best shooting games for Android phones and tablets?