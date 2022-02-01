NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition: Three great MyPLAYER builds to consider
Every basketball legend has a beginning
NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the second instalment to the popular 2K21 edition. Although there is NBA 2K Mobile, another widely regarded game, Arcade is a different experience. Available exclusively on Apple Arcade, 2K22 plays similarly to its console/PC counterpart.
Not only can you play in NBA games with the complete rosters, but you can also play in MyCAREER, which has been become an iconic aspect of the NBA 2K series. The Arcade version of MyCAREER takes more of a classic approach to the career mode, which longtime fans may appreciate.
It brings in the pie chart attribute system when creating your MyPLAYER. This has been in use on PS4 and Xbox One for a few years (they changed it on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S). Building your baller is always a lot of fun when these games release each year. At the end of the day, it's totally up to you with what build you should create but here are a few things to consider.
Stretch Four
Everyone loves to score in competitive games. Whether it's scoring a goal in Rocket League, getting five kills in Free Fire, or getting buckets in NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, many gamers love playing offense. If this is something you love, then you might want to consider creating a Stretch Four.
This can be a great build as you'll be able to shoot threes and mid-range shots with ease. You'll also be able to snag some rebounds too, thanks to your height. On the console and PC versions, going with a Stretch Four is a lot of fun but also risky because your rebounding attributes tend to cap out in the low 70s range, which is serviceable, but you might not grab as many rebounds.
In Arcade Edition, the rebounding rating gets a bit higher, making this a comfortably versatile build that will be able to shoot the lights out. This is also a great build for new, inexperienced players. Driving to the hoop can be tough so having that range can make things a little easier.
Glass Cleaning-Lockdown
Another big man build, the Glass Cleaning-Lockdown works great for both power forwards and centers as well as for most heights. This was a super popular build in 2K20 or so and is still quite the hit today. What makes this one great is how versatile it is.
You'll be able to grab rebounds at an amazing rate, play strong defense, and score in the paint too. You won't have Finishing attributes as high as if you were a Paint Beat (an honorable mention on this list by the way), but they're still very good.
If you're a center, you can utilize your power to back down your opponents and score with a dunk or standing layup like Shaq. If you're going with a small, power forward type Glass Cleaning-Lock like Dennis Rodman, then you'll be able to snag boards and drive to the basket with a bit more explosiveness. Now, keep in mind that you won't be able to shoot much but if you enjoy rebounding, playing great defense, and scoring inside, then this is a great build.
Sharpshooting Playmaker
This particular build is for players who want a nice blend of speed, ball handling, and shooting in NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition. If you're a fan of the way someone like Stephen Curry plays then this build is quite similar to that playstyle.
Being able to handle the ball and gain separation combined with the ability to shoot is a lot of fun. On top of this, you'll have some strong passing skills as well. It really is just a matter of what you decide to put emphasis on from an attribute standpoint.
But having all of those skills plus the speed you gain is great across the board. If you can squeeze some attribute points into defense, then that's even better. Height isn't a major concern here but if you want to be as fast as possible, somewhere between 6'0" and 6'2" is solid if you still want to have some size anyway as you can be as short as 5'8" if you want. In the end, it's all up to you on that aspect so feel free to experiment a bit and have fun with it.