NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition: Three great MyPLAYER builds to consider

Every basketball legend has a beginning

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the second instalment to the popular 2K21 edition. Although there is NBA 2K Mobile, another widely regarded game, Arcade is a different experience. Available exclusively on Apple Arcade, 2K22 plays similarly to its console/PC counterpart.

Not only can you play in NBA games with the complete rosters, but you can also play in MyCAREER, which has been become an iconic aspect of the NBA 2K series. The Arcade version of MyCAREER takes more of a classic approach to the career mode, which longtime fans may appreciate.

Also read:

It brings in the pie chart attribute system when creating your MyPLAYER. This has been in use on PS4 and Xbox One for a few years (they changed it on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S). Building your baller is always a lot of fun when these games release each year. At the end of the day, it's totally up to you with what build you should create but here are a few things to consider.