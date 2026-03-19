App Army Assemble: Mystery of Silence - "Is this point-and-click appropriately atmospheric?"

We ask the App Army

The point-and-click adventure thrives on mobile, partly because it works incredibly well with touch screen controls. It's also beloved by our App Army, so when Mystery of Silence came along, it made sense to hand it over to our experts to see what they thought.

Here's what they said:

Mystery of Silence is a point-and-click adventure game in the vein of LucasArts classics of the 90s. Graphics are simple and clean. Reminds me of King's Quest, actually. Very appealing if you are a fan of those classics. I think the controls work quite well on the touchscreen. Better than some others I have tried on iPhone over the years. I haven’t gotten very far into the story, but it seems interesting enough to keep playing!

Mystery of Silence is a point-and-click adventure in the style of games from the 90s. You play as William, a writer who has travelled to an old abbey to learn and be inspired. As you investigate the abbey and its surroundings, you pick up and manipulate objects to progress.

The graphics are retro and could have done with a few more frames of animation, but that’s nitpicking. Also, picking up objects and using them can be a hit and miss with the touchscreen controls. Still, with the atmospheric graphics and a plot filled with dark humour, this gets the thumbs up from me.

What a nice surprise we get here… I’m loving the game, its dark atmosphere and music, the churchy background that reminds me of Umberto Eco’s The Name of the Rose, and also some little things from Blasphemous, like those old statues, candles and other stuff here and there… a really good tribute to the golden era of P&C adventures!

A decent point-and-click adventure. The story, humour, and dialogue were good. Some of the movement, particularly towards the opening, with the boat moving across the water, seemed a bit choppy, but honestly, that didn’t bother me. The real winner, to me, was the atmosphere. There’s a lot to enjoy there. Fans of the genre will enjoy this.

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's lovely community of mobile game experts. As often as possible, we ask them for their thoughts on the latest games and share them with you.

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