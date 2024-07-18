Interview: David Pokleka talks about My Talking Hank: Islands' launch success and what comes next

My Talking Hank: Islands proved incredibly popular immediately after it launched, amassing 10 million downloads in one week. It's safe to say that people's appetite for virtual pet sims is still very much alive, and Outfit7 has remained at the top of that pile for some time now.

We recently had the opportunity to speak with David Pokleka about the game's recent success. But we didn't stop there. We also learned what's coming next for My Talking Hank: Islands, the importance of player feedback and a whole lot more.

Hi, I’m David Pokleka, and I’m the Product Manager on My Talking Hank: Islands. My job is to deliver a game that players will love. Supporting me is a dedicated production and distribution team, who transform what might seem challenging into a rewarding journey. To be honest, after finding our groove with various subteams, looking back at things, they really made it an enjoyable experience.

We wanted to create something truly special with My Talking Hank: Islands. It's more than just your average virtual pet experience! We've taken the core gameplay our audience loves – caring for Talking Hank – and added a whole new layer: open-world exploration! Imagine freely roaming a beautiful island, uncovering hidden secrets, meeting all sorts of fascinating animals, and having surprises around every corner. It's the perfect game for anyone who wants the joy of caring for a virtual pet alongside the excitement of adventure!

We are, of course, thrilled to see the fruits of our labour being extra juicy. You pour your heart and soul into making a game, but there's always that nervous wait to see how players will react. Sure, we had positive signs from testing and soft launches, but you never know for sure. Internally, the team was incredibly proud of the game, and to see that confidence reflected by millions of players downloading it was pure joy. We put a lot of love into creating a world where you can care for Hank and explore a vibrant island, and it's fantastic to see that resonates with so many people!

As leaders in the virtual pet game world, we're always pushing the boundaries. We're like explorers ourselves, constantly pushing the boundaries and asking, "How can we take our existing genres to the next level?" The idea for My Talking Hank: Islands? It's been bubbling away for quite some time. We were already sketching out ideas during My Talking Tom 2, and by the time My Talking Angela 2 rolled around, the creative juices were flowing, and we had to get this game made!

Sure, My Talking Tom Friends took a step outside the traditional virtual pet mould, but we knew we could crank things up to eleven with exploration and adventure. And that's what My Talking Hank: Islands is all about – it's the perfect blend of caring for your virtual pet and venturing out into a world full of surprises. We think we nailed it on this one, but hey, don't just take our word for it – come explore the island with Hank and see for yourself!

I could say that we learn with every successful game we make, but also from the ones that are ultimately discontinued. But the best indicator we're on the right track is seeing pure joy on players' faces. We keep things clear and understandable. And of course, a little humour never hurts! That's the magic formula for My Talking Hank: Islands – it's fun, keeps you entertained, and bursts with personality.

Absolutely! We're all ears when it comes to player feedback. We check player feedback on store reviews and hold regular playtests where players share their thoughts and feedback. But let me tell you, the ultimate test audience is our own families.

If they're not thrilled, we know we need to go back to the drawing board. That's why My Talking Hank: Islands is jam-packed with features players – of all ages – keep coming back for. We believe It's the perfect combination of what we hear from gamers and the experience we want to create for families.

In terms of production, we have a product team where game design, user experience, user research, and analytics teams join forces to come up with ideas, create specifications, and analyze the possible outcomes. Once the ideas are bubbling away and ready, our tech and art teams jump in to bring those features to life. We've recently shaken things up with collaboration.

We tossed out the rulebook, and now everyone throws their ideas into the mix—it's like a constant brainstorming session. This approach has allowed us to create even cooler features more quickly. We've also organized internal game jams for the production team, giving everyone a chance to flex their creative muscles. Many of the features you see and play today came from these jams, and there are more exciting things on the horizon.

The next update, which should hit early fall, will add a nighttime feature and ensure that the overall game receives all the improvements it deserves that, for various reasons, didn’t make it in for the initial release. After that, we celebrate Halloween, where you’ll go trick-or-treating with Hank and the animals.

We also plan to prepare a major update for the end of the year when you’ll be able to visit a whole new island with completely new animals and activities. Of course, you’ll also celebrate Christmas with Hank and the animals and prepare for the most jolly time of the year.