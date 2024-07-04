My Talking Hank: Islands - 10 Tips & Tricks to get the best from your island adventure

Our first tip is, appropriately enough, about taking your first steps out of Hank’s home and onto the island. To exit Hank’s Tree House via the ladder, you can either tap on the blue arrow button, or go to the porch via the orange button, and then tap on the ladder on the right side of the screen.

As you explore the island you’ll get to interact with new animal friends. This will open up the option of fast-travelling to the location of these animal companions by tapping on the map in the porch, and then tapping on the animal you want to fast-travel to.

Once you’re out and about, hold your finger on the screen and Hank will follow it. If you want to speed things up, use the scooter, but don’t be in such a rush that you miss out on everything the island has to offer. Explore thoroughly, and you’ll discover that Hank can interact with almost everything. You’ll also earn rewards such as coins, hearts, and stickers just for taking a closer look.