My Talking Hank: Islands - 10 Tips & Tricks to get the best from your island adventure
Outfit7 is taking one of its most beloved characters on an epic adventure and exploring new territory for the virtual pet genre with the release of My Talking Hanks: Islands.
For the first time in the My Talking Tom & Friends series, players will get to take direct control of the adorable Hank as he sets off on a voyage of discovery across an uncharted island.
This of course opens up a host of never-before-seen features and possibilities for My Talking Tom & Friends fans, so to help Hank get the most from his tropical paradise, you’ll want to take advantage of these top 10 tips.
1
Explore The Island
Our first tip is, appropriately enough, about taking your first steps out of Hank’s home and onto the island. To exit Hank’s Tree House via the ladder, you can either tap on the blue arrow button, or go to the porch via the orange button, and then tap on the ladder on the right side of the screen.
As you explore the island you’ll get to interact with new animal friends. This will open up the option of fast-travelling to the location of these animal companions by tapping on the map in the porch, and then tapping on the animal you want to fast-travel to.
Once you’re out and about, hold your finger on the screen and Hank will follow it. If you want to speed things up, use the scooter, but don’t be in such a rush that you miss out on everything the island has to offer. Explore thoroughly, and you’ll discover that Hank can interact with almost everything. You’ll also earn rewards such as coins, hearts, and stickers just for taking a closer look.
2
Take Care Of Hank
Hank might be a bold, adventurous explorer, but he still needs your help taking care of himself. First of all, make sure he doesn’t go hungry. Tap the knife and fork button in the Tree House to go to the kitchen and feed Hank either by tapping the food on the table, or by dragging it into his mouth. If there’s no food on the table, you can tap on the fridge and use coins to buy more, or you can find free food by going outside and bumping into apple trees and palm trees. And if you want to give Hank a special treat, tap on the food mixer in the kitchen to make him a smoothie or a special ice cream sundae.
Now, as the saying goes “what goes in must come out”. When Hank needs to go to the bathroom, tap on the toilet button, and then tap on the toilet. When he’s finished, tap on the bathtub, and the washbasin to help him wash himself and brush his teeth. You’ll notice that Hank has a variety of special animal-themed soaps and toothbrushes, each of which has different effects, so make sure you try them all.
3
Make Friends With The Animals
Hank isn’t the only character who needs a bit of care and attention in this game. The island is also home to an elephant, a turtle, a dolphin, a monkey, and a lion, all of whom you can visit any time you want.
Once in a while though, one of them will need some extra attention. When this happens, their button will turn red, and Hank will have a speech bubble with the animal’s picture in it. Either tap the button to be transported to the animal instantly, or tap Hank’s speech bubble to display a guideline that you can follow to the animal.
Each animal’s home offers a few different ways you can interact with them, such as feeding or playing with them. If the animal’s button is red, then they’ll have a speech bubble showing you a picture of what they want to do. If it’s a catapult, they’re hungry, so tap the actual catapult and launch some food at them. If it’s something else – like the elephant’s mud bath, or the monkey’s banana basket – then they want you to play one of their own unique mini-games.
4
Stay Up Late
If you’ve played other Talking Tom & Friends games, then you’ll know that night-time usually means bedtime – but not in My Talking Hank: Islands. In this game, the sun goes down when Hank’s energy drops to 30%, but Hank doesn’t have to go to bed yet. You can keep exploring the island even after dark, when you’ll discover that it becomes quite a different place. In fact, some collectibles can only be found at night. So, if you want to complete your collection, you’re going to have to put in a few night shifts.
5
Discover Collectibles
In My Talking Hank: Islands, you don’t just collect coins, hearts, and stickers – there are plenty of other collectibles to be found. Tap on the shelves in the porch to see which of the butterflies, mushrooms, precious stones, treasures, and shells you’ve found so far, and which ones are still missing from your collection. Most of these collectibles are really well hidden, so whenever you’re exploring the island, make sure Hank goes down every path and into every little corner. You never know what you might find!
6
Complete Hank’s Sticker Albums
Hank’s porch is also where you’ll find his sticker albums. Tap on the sticker album and you’ll see there are six albums: one for Hank, and one for each of his animal friends. If you have any sticker packs, they'll be in the bottom-left corner of this screen. Tap a pack to open it, then drag the stickers into the album. When you complete each album, you’ll unlock the next one. You can earn sticker packs by watching ads, by completing animal activities, and by finding them hidden around the island.
7
Redecorate Hank’s Tree House
Hank’s Tree House is a pretty sweet tropical chill-out space, but to really make it feel like home, you need to add a few personal touches. Select the room you want to redecorate, then tap the blue paint roller button. At the bottom of the screen, you can choose between five themes and a bunch of different items of furniture and decor within each theme. These items can be found by exploring, bought with coins, and unlocked by leveling up or watching an ad.
8
Play Mini-Games
In addition to the activities and mini-games you can enjoy when visiting the animals, there are also four mini-games to play on Hank’s games console. You can find consoles in Hank’s bedroom, in front of the Tree House, and at each of the animal home’s except for the Monkey’s. Play Snake Trails if you want to compete against other players to grow the biggest snake, or if you want to play for high scores, play Snappy Frog, Candy Connect, or Balloon Splash. Playing any mini-game rewards you with coins and hearts – the higher your score, the more coins and hearts you get.
9
Change Your Voice
As the title of the game suggests, Hank likes to talk. To make Hank say something, go to the porch and tap on the microphone. Make sure the app has access to your microphone (the game will ask you to give permission, and you can change this in your device settings), then say something to Hank. He’ll listen carefully and repeat it back to you. For some extra fun, you can change his voice by choosing from the sound effects in the menu on the right.
10
Catch A Movie On The Beach
One of Hank’s favorite activities is watching TV, but there’s no TV in his Tree House! There’s something even better than a TV nearby, though. Head to the beach next to the Tree House and you’ll find Hank’s very own open-air cinema, right there on the sand. Tap the “screen” – the sheet strung up between two palm trees – to check out what’s showing. This is the perfect place to watch Hank in episodes of Talking Hank’s Adventure Guide: Island Living and other Talking Tom & Friends shows without leaving the tropical paradise.
11
BONUS TIP!
To celebrate the launch and join the island fun, embark on a special treasure hunt across Talking Tom & Friends social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok)! You could be one of 10 lucky winners to share a massive $20,000 prize pool! The giveaway runs from July 4, 2024 (09:00 EDT) until August 4, 2024 (17:00 EDT). Check out the official rules and eligibility criteria via the Talking Tom & Friends website.