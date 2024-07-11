My Talking Hank: Islands tops the app store charts with over 10 million downloads in just one week

Preferred Partner Feature

In just one week My Talking Hank: Islands has been downloaded 10,000,000 times

Outfit7 has teamed up with social media stars Ben Azelart and Topper Guild to support the game

Download and play before July 18th to receive a free outfit and a chance to receive a cash prize

My Talking Hank: Islands has hit the ground running following its launch on iOS and Android last week. The island adventure game has surpassed a whopping 10 million downloads, achieved top 10 status across numerous Google Play charts in over 40 countries, and earned numerous accolades, including Google Play’s prestigious Editors’ Choice award.

[Insert Trailer: https://youtu.be/5G955tYbXGw]

With the Talking Tom & Friends series enjoying similar success with its other recent addition, My Talking Angela 2, My Talking Hank: Islands further proves that there’s plenty of love for all of Talking Tom’s pals; especially when they’re given a bunch of wonderful new friends to play with, and a huge vibrant environment to explore.

With My Talking Hank: Islands, Outfit7 has ramped up the scope for exploring and discovering by allowing players to take direct control of Hank as he wanders around his island paradise.

It presents a whole new way for fans to interact with a Talking Tom character, and has inspired a few social media stars to experience some real-life adventures of their own.

Outfit7 has teamed up with popular content creators Ben Azelart and Topper Guild to celebrate the launch. Ben Azelart, best known for performing daring stunts, has built a lavish tree house to mimic Hank's island home, while TikTok star Topper Guild takes inspiration from the game’s spirit of friendship to surprise his best friend with a special gift.

If you feel like joining in on the fun then you can download My Talking Hank: Islands right now for free from the App Store and Google Play.

If you download and play before July 18th, you’ll get to grab a free dino outfit for Hank. And you also have the chance to earn a share of an incredible $20,000 prize pool, thanks to My Talking Hank: Island’s epic Giveaway, which is running on Talking Tom’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Find the full rules and eligibility details here.