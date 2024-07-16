Steve Jackson Games' Munchkin gets ecumenical with new expansion Clerical Errors

The mega-hit card game is a smash on mobile

Munchkin Digital is getting a new expansion with Clerical Errors

Enjoy over 100 new cards, new challenges and more

Munchkin is the game where being a bad player is half the fun

Steve Jackson Games' landmark card battler Munchkin is getting its second-ever expansion for its digital edition. Clerical Errors, the newest addition, is already live and features 112 new cards and brand-new challenges to take on. You can experience one of the best cult classic card games right now on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Munchkin is a name with some serious TTRPG lore behind it. Essentially, a Munchkin is a derisive nickname given to inexperienced, often younger, players who prioritise building the most powerful character in an RPG like Dungeons & Dragons, even at the cost of story-telling or indeed the fun of everyone else at the table.

Munchkin lets you live out your overpowered fantasies with a variety of whacky cards. Clerical Errors adds over 100, like the Gnome Bard character, Chainmail Bikini or the devious Tequila Mockingbird (get it?).

But of course, it's not just cards either. You'll also get several new challenges to mix up gameplay, including Clergy Conundrum, Munchkin Roulette and Mimic Infestation. Each of which promises to drastically change up the gameplay and make it even more fast and frenetic.

You can get Munchkin Digital now on the iOS App Store, and Google Play for $9.99. The new Clerical Errors add-on is, meanwhile, $4.99 like the previous expansion.

In the meantime if you're not a fan of card games, or simply tired of putting yourself on top, then why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what great top picks we've selected from the last seven months?

Better yet you can always dig into our even bigger list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year to see what's sat right around the corner in the next few months!