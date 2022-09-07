Munchkin, the legendary tabletop card game, will soon receive a mobile adaptation

Courtesy of developers Dire Wolf and Steve Jackson, the legendary tabletop card game Munchkin will get a PC and mobile adaptation this fall. Munchkin is one of the most recognizable recent success stories within the tabletop world, and will now join Dire Wolf’s already sizeable library of digitally adapted board games like Root, Everdell, Sagrada, and more.

In case you aren’t familiar with Munchkin, it’s one of the more popular and more casual dungeon-crawlers in the tabletop board/card game world. This one involves simply diving into a dungeon to compete with friends and kill monsters while grabbing hot loot.

Munchkin is played over a series of rounds using Door and Treasure Cards that act as your exploration of a dungeon. You’ll then build a character by combining Race and Class cards before gearing up to explore. Whoever reaches Level 10, which can happen through each successful dungeon and every monster killed, will be crowned the winner.

All in all, it’s one of the more simple and easier board games to get into, but it has provided hours of fun for many a tabletop group and is an approachable way to enter into the tabletop dungeon-crawling genre, which can get far more complicated and borderline masochistic in the likes of contemporaries like Gloomhaven. So, if you’re a board game fan who’s had problems getting your pals into the hobby, Munchkin is a great way to introduce everyone to a mechanics-lite but engaging little dungeon-crawler.

In the case of this digital adaptation, there will also be a tutorial to help new players as well as cross-platform and online options, and even some solo challenges to test your understanding of the game! There’s a ton of content you’ll be getting in this version that the board game can’t emulate, so this is a hell of a deal.

If you’d like to stay up-to-date with Munchkin Digital, you can keep tabs on the Direwolf official website or the Munchkin Digital Steam page. In the meantime, we’ll simply have to wait to hear more on an official release date or pre-registration openings.