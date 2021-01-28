MU Origin 2's latest update adds the Order Realm, Elemental Battles, and more

Preferred Partner Feature

Webzen is giving MU Origin 2 fans more reasons to stay hooked into the game with its massive 6.2 update. The hit MMORPG lets players dive into the new Order Realm, as well as experience new updates to Mount Resurrection, Refine Object, and Soul Spears.

MU Origin 2's 6.2 patch lets players nab rewards by clearing floors in the Elemental Battle, as well as acquire [Order Contribution] and [Normal Soul Fragment] in the Order Realm. In particular, the Elemental Battle - accessible when the character reaches MI 71 (Lvl 470) and completes the Abyss Quest - lets players clear floors by defeating monsters and other players. Hitting the target score lets you move on to the next floor.

In addition, the Trial of the Colosseum will be open to test the strong-willed and weed out the faint-hearted once the character reaches MI 1Lv (Lvl 400). It's accessible throughout the day, and will reward the best of the best with lots of in-game goodies.

The latest update also adds content expansion for the 3V3 integrated server competition, new goodies at the Contribution Shop, and an increase in the maximum number of Honor Titles activated, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download MU Origin 2 on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for Android. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.