MU Origin 2 adds new Guild content, Accessory Resurrection, Core Awakening and more in latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Webzen has announced a massive content drop for MU Origin 2, its hit RPG on iOS and Android. The latest update adds Guild Territory upgrades, Accessory Resurrection, Core Awakening, Mythic Jewel and so much more, raising the stakes for both existing and newbie players alike.

In the version 7.1.0 Content Update for MU Origin 2, players can expect a renewed Guild Territory which features Territory Rewards, a new NPC and a revamped map structure. Players can upgrade the Guild Territory with the Guild Fund - plus, they can also enhance the Territory Treasure Storage to score special items (or even challenge the Boss Monster if they're feeling lucky).

When an accessory reaches Lvl 400, the new Accessory Resurrection will allow players to enhance their accessory. Meanwhile, players who reach Master II Lvl 31 (Lvl530) can perform Core Awakening. Additionally, players can equip Tier 6 or higher Equipment with Mythic Jewels.

Players can also expect new accessory set options, fresh items available in the shops, new quality-of-life features in the settings and so much more. If you're eager to learn more about the latest update, you can download MU Origin 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.