Monster Hunter Now will launch its highly anticipated new season with new monsters and weapons

Niantic has announced the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated "Filminations in the Frost" season within Monster Hunter Now, letting players get their hands on 4 new monsters beginning December 7th. In particular, you can look forward to exploring a chilling new landscape where you might just encounter the massive Zinogre, Banbaro, Barioth, and Radobaan, or bump into the 2 small monsters Cortos and Wulg along the way.

In the latest update for Monster Hunter Now, you can immerse yourself in a world of ice while wielding 2 new weapons to help you on your hunt. The Lance, for instance, can help you deal damage to massive monsters from afar with its extended reach, while the Dual Blades can help you slash through foes in close quarters with ease.

By the way, if you'd like to show your support for the game, Monster Hunter Now is currently nominated by the community for Best Multiplayer Mobile Game and Mobile Game of the Year in our Pocket Gamer Awards 2023, so you can head on over there and cast your votes!

The update will also welcome new adjustments to the fray, which will boost the in-game experience with balance improvements. This new update will include an increase in the maximum items you can hold as well.

