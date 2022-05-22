MLB Perfect Inning 2022 adds in-game content to coincide with MLB rule changes for 2022

Com2uS Holdings has officially announced an exciting update for MLB Perfect Inning 2022, letting players enjoy a bunch of new content that goes hand-in-hand with the most recent MLB rule changes this year. There will also be login bonuses that will reward players with plenty of in-game goodies to coincide with the latest update.

In MLB Perfect Inning 2022's latest update, players can expect to get their game on with new rule changes in line with the MLB. In particular, instead of the previous 10, the postseason events will now have 12 teams. Players can also look forward to the deeper immersion of the "designated hitter rule”, which was recently implemented for the National League. This will offer players more engagement in the game.

Additionally, the exciting 7-Day Login Event will run until May 26th to provide eager fans with plenty of bonuses simply by logging into the game. Players can score up to seven rewards via logging in daily - rewards include an “SE Prime Legend Draft” and an “SE Legend Draft”. To top it all off, players can nab a “My Team Monster Draft” by dutifully logging in for 7 days straight.

If you're keen on joining in on all the celebrations of the latest update and experiencing the rule changes yourself, you can download MLB Perfect Inning 2022 on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the game's official Facebook page and join the community of followers to stay updated on all the latest developments about the sports title.

