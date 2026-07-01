MLB 9 Innings Rivals celebrates three years with Hall of Fame upgrades and anniversary rewards

Baseball loves a milestone

MLB 9 Innings Rivals kicks off its third anniversary celebration

Hall of Fame progression, event modes, and crafting rewards added

Refreshed All-Star-themed lobby and QoL updates round it out

Three years in and the ball still hasn’t lost its shine. Com2uS is marking MLB 9 innings Rivals 26’s third anniversary the only way baseball really knows how - stat-padding. A decent stack of events have been rolled out, allowing you to get your hands on a bunch of rewards.

The main event this time is the HOF Card Growth Event, which smooths out Limit Break and Upgrade systems so you're not grinding quite as hard to get Hall of Fame cards into shape. There's also an Event Game mode where you spend Balls, the in-game currency, on extra rewards just for playing, plus an Event Workshop for crafting anniversary gear and an Event Pass tracking daily missions through to milestone rewards.

Timed nicely alongside the actual MLB All-Star Game, there's a new 2026 All-Star Lobby Presentation giving the home screen a refresh, plus a couple of quality-of-life tweaks. Pick 'em Mode has a new interface for rankings and team comparisons, making predictions less of a guessing game. The check-in system's been overhauled too, mostly just to make claiming rewards less of a chore than it apparently was.

Rivals 26 is still built on its MLB licence, with real teams, players, and stadiums, and cover athletes Jung Hoo Lee, Bryce Harper, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto fronting things. The partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum means you can recruit legends from across the sport's history too, so your roster isn't limited to whoever's currently active. League, Live Match, and Ranked Slugger modes cover solo and multiplayer if you want to actually test that roster against someone else.

Download MLB 9 Innings Rivals 26 now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.

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