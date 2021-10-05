MIR4 celebrates 100 days since launch with Divine Dragon’s Blessing limited-time event and more

Wemade is thanking loyal fans and avid players for their support of MIR4 with tons of in-game events and giveaways to celebrate the game's 100th day since launch. The blockchain-based mobile RPG has begun its Divine Dragon’s Blessing limited-time event, letting players score Divine Dragon’s Blessing, Enhancement Stones, Summoning Tickets, and more.

MIR4 is giving away a special box with valuable resources as well. In particular, the Divine Dragon’s Blessing allows you to re-challenge item combining, where you'll get to pick one item box you want depending on the item combining grade you've tried and failed at before.

Meanwhile, hunting beasts on the world map lets you collect Dragon Fruits that you can exchange for Secret Peak tickets, Mystic Summon Box, Magic Square tickets, as well as Rare and Epic Blue Dragon Statues. On the other hand, you can now transfer servers with Wayfarer Travel tickets provided you're at level 40 or higher.

To top it all off, you can expect to see two New Spirits - legendary-grade fire element Bloodtip Drago and epic-grade earth element Leocrat Khun - in the Spirit Special Summon available from now until December 14th. And as the perfect icing to the cake, anyone who scores an epic-grade Spirit here will have a guaranteed chance at scoring the new Spirit, Leocrat Khun.

If you're eager to experience all of the festivities yourself, you can download MIR4 on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the game's official event page to stay updated on all of the latest developments.

