Midnight Girl is a minimalist point-and-click adventure set in Paris in the 60s, now open for pre-orders on mobile

Up for a diamond heist?

Simple puzzles and minimalist aesthetics

Mood inspired by Belgian comics

First level can be played for free

Italic ApS has announced that Midnight Girl, the Copenhagen-based indie studio's minimalist point-and-click game, is now open for pre-orders on iOS and Android. The mobile version will put the first level up for free in case you want to see if it's up your alley, and the full version will be available with a one-time purchase.

In Midnight Girl, you can look forward to diving into Paris in 1965 as a thief on a quest to steal a precious diamond. The casual adventure offers a themed experience where you can bask in the mood of the 60s as inspired by both the city of Paris and Belgian comics. Thanks to its distinct aesthetics, fans of Tintin and Blake and Mortimer might feel familiar vibes through it all.

You'll journey through a catholic monastery, as well as a Parisian metro station and even through the Catacombs. Puzzles are meant to be simple and minimalist as well, but there are a few surprise twists around the corner that might just spice up the gameplay for you.

Does that sound like it's exactly up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more similar experiences, why not take a look at our list of the best point-and-click games on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Midnight Girl on the App Store and on Google Play. It has an expected launch date of September 26th, but do take that with a grain of salt as these things often change without prior notice.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.