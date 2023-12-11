Merge Mansion launches hilarious new ad about an obsessed player getting on the bus

Metacore is once again upping the ante when it comes to its narrative-driven mystery game Merge Mansion, letting players join in on some sneaky shenanigans with a new campaign inspired by the game's fans. The title has always been known for unique marketing campaigns, and this time around, the new "Confessions" campaign shorts will put level 26 player @Janet87 front and centre.

In the latest news surrounding Merge Mansion, you can look forward to discovering more about @Janet87's deep immersion into the game, causing her to step onto the wrong bus just because she just can't help but focus all of her attention on the game rather than on what's going on around her.

The hilarious new ad joins the ranks of the franchise's previous campaigns that already featured "Misery" star Kathy Bates in 2021. Earlier in the year, "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal also joined the fray.

"In everything we do, we always strive to entertain. The new 'Confessions' campaign and its 'Dramatically Entertaining' tagline aligns seamlessly with this ethos, while turning the limelight from Hollywood actors to our players and the immersive world of Merge Mansion that captivates them. In this instance literally," says Sandra Fenyo, Metacore’s VP of brand marketing.

If you're eager to see what the fuss is about, you can do so by downloading Merge Mansion on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.