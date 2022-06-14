Merge Girls: Idle RPG is an AFK JRPG with an auto-growth system, now open for pre-registration

Gamepub has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Merge Girls: Idle RPG, letting early birds on iOS and Android enjoy the game as soon as it launches. The AFK game lets players save the Kingdom of Altrion from the threat of mysterious monsters as they assemble a team of girls with different abilities to help fight the good fight.

In Merge Girls: Idle RPG, players can expect to encounter a colourful cast of characters on their quest to restore peace to the Kingdom of Altrion. The game features an endless merge system as players summon their team and merge Soulstones along the way. From the official trailer, it seems like the girls you can collect will also have their own unique backstories apart from their specific skills in combat.

Players can also share the levels of their characters among all the girls in the team, with different combinations and easy growth systems. The auto-battle feature adds to the idle nature of the game as well, as players can kick back, relax, and watch as the combat unfolds with the characters' fancy skills on the battlefield.

The game boasts lovely anime-style character art with SD-style avatars during combat. If you're keen on giving the game a go, Merge Girls: Idle RPG is now open for pre-registration on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to know more about the game's visuals, gameplay and mechanics, or check out the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the lookout for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 15 best idle games on Android phones and tablets?