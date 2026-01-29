Merge Cats: Catopia takes you on a journey into a fairytale world of felines and merge puzzles

Meowtiful

Merge Cats: Catopia Puzzle is now available on iOS and Android

Take on the forces of evil- or rather just merge and enjoy a cosy time

But there's a bit of bite as you seek to find a missing loved one in the titular Catopia

As we wrap up the day, it's time to look over some of the other things that've caught our eye here at Pocket Gamer Towers. And in terms of points to hit, Merge Cats: Catopia Puzzle certainly strikes a lot of chords. Adorable felines? Merge puzzles? All checks.

In Merge Cats, you're all set to explore the world of Catopia while accompanied by your guide, Cheshire. You're on the hunt for a missing person, and wouldn't you know it? The only way to track them down is to leap into some merge puzzles to help light the way back home.

As far as gameplay goes, Merge Cats is pretty self-explanatory. You're presented with a grid packed with all manner of cute objects and need to merge them to increase your score. All of this while, between puzzles, you'll slowly craft your own cosy sanctuary from which to continue your investigation.

Kitty litter

Merge Cats is one of those puzzlers that falls into the category of being competently made and executed, but not reinventing the wheel. That means it's difficult to pick out a core selling point for veterans, but for newbies or those who happen across it, I can definitely see the appeal.

I admit the thing that intrigues me is the narrative, as it seems almost a little too serious for something of this genre to have a story about finding a missing loved one. But then again, I can't necessarily deny that it gives it a little bit of bite that may be what you need to tempt you into the fluffy world of Merge Cats: Catopia Puzzle.

