Master of Knights best teams for PVE and PVP

You don't have to go only for Legendary units when assembling a team.

The main focus when putting together a Master of Knights team should always be synergy.

Always be wary of buffs and debuffs, and use characters that can buff each other when casting.

I have devised four teams that you can easily put together, without having to summon a million times in Master of Knights.

Before we check them out though, it's important you know a few things:

You always need to have a balanced team. Having only damage dealers will halt your progression

You need to use characters that have good synergy with each other, not just throw the best ones together in a team and call it a day

Everything comes down to turns and skills, so you need to take that into account when fielding your team

These would be the basics when putting together a team with good synergy in Master of Knights. The other aspect you want to consider is the classes. You have your front liners, and your back liners, and those should always be placed accordingly.

This game is all about strategy, so if you don't have the basics for how each class works, let me break them down for you quickly:

Warrior : Melee class that can attack one tile in front of it to the left or right and can move one tile in all directions.

: Melee class that can attack one tile in front of it to the left or right and can move one tile in all directions. Berserker : Melee class but with a different attack range and move range. It can attack one tile only in front or in diagonal and move two tiles in any direction.

: Melee class but with a different attack range and move range. It can attack one tile only in front or in diagonal and move two tiles in any direction. Thief : Ranged class that can move two tiles in all directions and attack one tile to the left, right, or diagonally, and behind the enemy.

: Ranged class that can move two tiles in all directions and attack one tile to the left, right, or diagonally, and behind the enemy. Wizard : Ranged class that can attack three tiles in front of it.

: Ranged class that can attack three tiles in front of it. Archer: Ranged class that can attack two tiles in front of it, to the left or right.

Positioning is key

If you already have a basic understanding of the classes, then you should read the Master of Knights tier list! Always be aware of where you place your characters on the board. It might sound obvious, but it's worth mentioning. For instance, you don't want to place a melee character next to a ranged one, because the ranged class will attack the melee one without being counter-attacked.

When facing an opponent, always have your eyes on the enemy healers. Those should be the ones to be taken out first. Below you will find some of the best team setups in Master of Knights, so use them to your advantage and take over any instance or arena you're up against!