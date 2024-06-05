Master of Knights best teams for PVE and PVP
| Master of Knights
- You don't have to go only for Legendary units when assembling a team.
- The main focus when putting together a Master of Knights team should always be synergy.
- Always be wary of buffs and debuffs, and use characters that can buff each other when casting.
I have devised four teams that you can easily put together, without having to summon a million times in Master of Knights.
Before we check them out though, it's important you know a few things:
- You always need to have a balanced team. Having only damage dealers will halt your progression
- You need to use characters that have good synergy with each other, not just throw the best ones together in a team and call it a day
- Everything comes down to turns and skills, so you need to take that into account when fielding your team
These would be the basics when putting together a team with good synergy in Master of Knights. The other aspect you want to consider is the classes. You have your front liners, and your back liners, and those should always be placed accordingly.
This game is all about strategy, so if you don't have the basics for how each class works, let me break them down for you quickly:
- Warrior: Melee class that can attack one tile in front of it to the left or right and can move one tile in all directions.
- Berserker: Melee class but with a different attack range and move range. It can attack one tile only in front or in diagonal and move two tiles in any direction.
- Thief: Ranged class that can move two tiles in all directions and attack one tile to the left, right, or diagonally, and behind the enemy.
- Wizard: Ranged class that can attack three tiles in front of it.
- Archer: Ranged class that can attack two tiles in front of it, to the left or right.
Positioning is keyAlways be aware of where you place your characters on the board. It might sound obvious, but it's worth mentioning. For instance, you don't want to place a melee character next to a ranged one, because the ranged class will attack the melee one without being counter-attacked.
When facing an opponent, always have your eyes on the enemy healers. Those should be the ones to be taken out first. Below you will find some of the best team setups in Master of Knights, so use them to your advantage and take over any instance or arena you're up against!
1
Team setup #1
|Lachesis
|Limnoria
|Amdusias
|Verdandi
|Raphael
|Recommended Spell Deck: Dark
About this teamI thought it would be a good idea to put together a team that doesn't revolve around a Legendary carry. However, you don't have to worry. This team can absolutely clear content, and does so without much struggle. The way it works is like this: even though Lachesis isn't a Legendary hero, she can be a super carry with the right help and setup. Her Unending Dream skill inflicts damage equal to 100% of her ATK to every enemy with a Sleep debuff.
Then, you have Raphael's skill to raise the ATK of your heroes. In combination with Limnoria's skill to place Sleep debuff on every enemy unit, Lachesis will absolutely obliterate.
Finally, Amdusias is a healer/support Wizard who has the ability to sleep 3 random enemies so she's a great fit here. Verdandi is just too strong to leave out since she can cleanse debuffs from her team, raise their ATK, and also grant an additional action - therefore, she's also in.
2
Team setup #2
|Merrow
|Sonia
|Verdandi
|Vivian
|Ophelia
|Recommended Spell Deck: Dark
About this teamThis team performs great regardless of the combat type (real-time or turn-based), so they work well regardless of the content you're trying to clear. The core heroes of this team are what makes it stand out, and these are the ones that make everything happen: Merrow, Vivian, and Ophelia.
Merrow is a tank/healer, belonging to the Warrior class. She can be the front line for your team, but she can also heal your units. On top of that, she can also inflict a "Freeze" debuff on 3 random enemies. Vivian brings more AoE damage to the team, with her ultimate ability that inflicts damage equal to a percentage of her ATK to 3 random enemies, on top of the "Freeze" status.
Ophelia is the main damage dealer, and she uses her Snow Fairy's Assistance to inflict bonus damage to enemies that are frozen, each time she attacks.
Sonia and Verdandi round up this team with even more support skills. They are popular on many different teams for a reason, and that's because they don't play around.
Alternatively, if you don't have Ophelia, you can use Prey, who's one of the strongest characters in the game currently.
3
Team setup #3
|Prey
|Sonia
|Verdandi
|Bunny Alonso
|Raphael
|Recommended Spell Deck: Wild
About this team
Prey is one of the strongest DPS characters in the game (at the moment, at least). The whole idea about this team is to unlock Prey's potential and let her do her thing, which is dealing a ton of damage. You are essentially building your team around that.
Bunny Alonso is one of the best debuffers/supports in the game, and probably the best character to pair with Prey. Her ultimate, Strange Hat, decreases the ATK of all enemy units and inflicts Poison and Burn status on them. Sonia and Verdandi are just strong support characters that can fit into pretty much any team. ATK buffs stack too, so that's something to keep in mind! Raphael is one of the best tanks in the game and he can also boost his allies' ATK.
You will use Raphael's skill to buff Prey and then use the spell card "Poison Hook". Then, you will follow up with the spell card "Ominous Trap" and set it near Prey. Finally, just use Prey's skill and watch the fireworks go off.
4
Team setup #4
|Merrow
|Ifrit
|Verdandi
|Mikoto
|Astaroth
|Recommended Spell Deck: Protection
About this teamThis team is amazing for both new and returning players. There is a pretty simple explanation for that - if you played the game before, quit, and then came back, chances are you already have Ifrit (since she was regarded by the developers as the "best character").
As a new player, Mikoto is amazing since you can get many of her shards for free. Having dupes in Master of Knights matters a lot because it greatly increases your power. Since both of these characters need pretty much the same setup in order to perform, here is a team that does just that. All you need to do is keep Ifrit and Mikoto alive and let them deal with the enemy units.
Merrow works great here since she can be the front line and heal her allies, Verdandi can cleanse debuffs and heal, and Astaroth provides some much-needed AoE damage. You can also replace her with some other AoE damage dealer if you don't have her. Your goal should be to keep Mikoto primarily alive so she can stack her passive and deal tons of damage.
These are the best teams in the game at the moment.