DC: Dark Legion is an upcoming mobile strategy game set in the comic book's universe

FunPlus has just joined forces with Warner Bros to create DC: Dark Legion, a strategy game for Android and iOS. Set within the DC universe, the title allows players to fight the iconic villains with their favourite characters like Batman and Superman. There’s still quite some time to go for the launch, which only an announcement teaser being showcased as of now.

In DC: Dark Legion, players will recruit beloved DC superheroes as well as a few supervillains in a fight for survival and justice. The game puts players against the insanely powerful Batman Who Laughs, along with its army of Dark Knights, which comprises twisted versions of Justice League heroes.

Comic book fans will recognise this from the Dark Knights: Metal series, which garnered a lot of success. Players take on the role of an agent from the 31st century, with the responsibility of guiding the remaining superheroes in the battle against the Dark Multiverse. The Batman Who Laughs will stop at nothing and only players can save the universe.

The title is set to feature global multiplayer action, bringing fan-favourite heroes like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Green Arrow. Each offers unique abilities, with powers and equipment that can be evolved to make them even stronger.

While you wait for Dark Legion to launch, why not check out the top superhero games to play on iOS?

Speaking about their upcoming game, Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer of FunPlus, said: “FunPlus is excited to partner with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC on another innovative game project with the announcement of DC: Dark Legion. This immersive journey into the DC universe is a testament to the collective passion, expertise and creativity of all involved, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable gaming experience to DCU fans worldwide.”

That’s all we currently know about DC: Dark Legion. The game is set to release sometime in 2024. Stay updated on all information by visiting the official website.