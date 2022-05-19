Marvel Snap is an upcoming CCG that features a huge roster of heroes and villains to collect, now open for beta sign-ups

Nuverse and Second Dinner have just dropped some exciting news about their latest action-packed title on mobile and on PC - Marvel Snap. The Collectible Card Game of superheroic proportions lets players experience the vast Marvel multiverse in an engaging card battler using a squad of their choice among all the heroes and villains of the popular IP.

In Marvel Snap, players can expect gorgeous card art variants just waiting to be collected, as well as quick and intense three-minute matches to make sure nobody is left waiting around. Given that the game is developed by the CCG pioneers that make up Second Dinner - in partnership with publisher Nuverse and Marvel Entertainment - fans can expect quality gameplay that pays tribute to the 80-year history of the Marvel franchise.

“Nuverse is committed to building a global community of connected gamers, bringing them fun experiences and inspiring mobile gaming they won’t find anywhere else,” says Tom van Dam, Senior Director of BD and Partnerships for SNAP (Nuverse). “With MARVEL SNAP, we worked hand-in-hand with the teams at developer Second Dinner and Marvel to create a unique, exciting card battler that we hope is a hit with players worldwide."

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the world-class development talent at Second Dinner and the cutting-edge global publishing of Nuverse to bring this innovative game to Marvel fans and CCG players alike,” says Jay Ong, Executive Vice President, Marvel Entertainment. “Seeing how our teams have been working together utilizing our beloved Marvel characters and their stories, we know Second Dinner and Nuverse have all the ingredients to deliver a landmark video game.”

"We grew up obsessively playing CCGs and have spent decades designing them. We want the entire world to fall in love with card battlers just like we have,” says Ben Brode, Chief Development Officer at Second Dinner. “MARVEL SNAP is unlike any card battler ever made. We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that the game is super deep for hardcore players, while remaining very approachable so everyone can jump in and have a blast. We’re stoked to partner with Nuverse so that we can reach millions of players with our first game.”

Can't wait to give it a go? Android users can get first dibs by signing up for a limited closed beta on the official website.

