Marvel Snap drops epic animated trailer to announce its Steam release

Nuverse, Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment are bringing the popular mobile card game Marvel Snap to PC gamers via Steam, letting fans of the TGA Mobile Game of the Year-winning title get their hands on its wide roster of fave Marvel characters with native widescreen.

Announced by Second Dinner’s Ben Brode on stage with Geoff Keighley at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, the latest development offers more opportunities for players to engage in fast-paced card battles in an accessible and easy-to-understand format (care for a tier list, while you're at it?).

"MARVEL SNAP on PC is finally here! If you haven't gotten into MARVEL SNAP yet, NOW is the time!" says Ben Brode. "Launching the game on PC has been a dream of ours for years now, and we've worked really hard to ensure it's an experience that players new and old are going to absolutely love. This is especially an exciting time for the streaming community, who have welcomed MARVEL SNAP with open arms. The game looks absolutely beautiful on PC and we can't wait to see the epic streams on Twitch now that we're live."

That said, you can look forward to a bunch of special in-game goodies to celebrate the launch, with a Devil Dinosaur Mech Variant as a login bonus on PC and plenty of Twitch Drops.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Marvel Snap on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.