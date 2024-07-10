Deadpool is Marvel Snap's latest featured character with the Maximum Effort update

It's Deadpool-mania!

Deadpool takes center-stage in Marvel Snap's newest update

The Maximum Effort season starts today and features Wolverine, Deadpool, Gwenpool and more

There's even more characters to grab, log-in rewards and even the comics versions of some film favorites

Deadpool is set to be Marvel Snap's latest featured character in their newest update. Maximum Effort sees the Merc with a Mouth take centre stage alongside Wolverine and Gwenpool as featured characters. In addition, there's a host of log-in bonuses with a Headpool card variant, as well as a new refer-a-friend invite campaign where you can earn an exclusive Domino variant.

And, since we always add in a bit of comic-book trivia, here's your one for the day. Did you know Gwenpool isn't actually Gwen Stacy? Or related to Deadpool at all for that matter? She's in fact a multiverse-travelling comic fan from the 'real' world who ends up trapped in the Marvel universe and takes on a superhero persona inspired by her favourite characters.

But it's not just Gwenpool joining the cast of Marvel Snap! We've also got familiar names to Deadpool film fans, Ajax and Vanessa- sorry, Copycat. Yes, these are the comic versions, so you'd better swot up on your Marvel history. Especially with sometime-sidekick Hydra Bob also being added.

Finally, good old Cassandra Nova will be exclusive to the new Deadpool's Diner event taking place from July 23rd. So if you want to grab Charles Xavier's evil (or eviler some might argue) twin, you'll need to participate or grab her in the token shop after the fact.

And if all of that's got you aching to get back into Marvel Snap, then don't worry about having lapsed! Check out some of our guides like our tier list of all Marvel Snap cards to give you a few tips on what to grab and what to ditch.

But if that's still not enough to convince you, don't fret. Instead, you can jump in and take a look at our other list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to find out else we recommend you have a go at!