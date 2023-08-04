Marvel Snap reveals roadmap that showcases upcoming features

Nuverse have just released a new roadmap for their recently launched hit card game, Marvel Snap. It outlines the development plan over the next few months, including details on upcoming features and those that are actively being worked on. The studio also shares a sneak peek of mechanics currently in the pipeline as well.

Coming Soon

These features are in their final stages of development and should be available in Marvel Snap pretty soon. We kick things off with the highly anticipated PC port with a widescreen experience as well as all the mobile functionality. Progress will carry over, allowing for a seamless transition between devices.

Other stuff almost ready to be baked into the game included season audio, a multi-upgrade upgrade with the gold feature, and several improvements to the recently introduced Conquest Mode. Besides the UI enhancements, Conquest will now have better loss flow, tap-to-skip animations, and updated mute behaviour.

In Development

This section includes gameplay features that are still being worked on. Prestige Levels are an upcoming reward track that offers various cosmetics like variants, avatars, card backs and emotes. Increasing it will also unlock infinity splits and more. Besides that, Ultimate Variants will be evolvable in the future, making them even more powerful as they reach their full potential.

In Concept

Finally, much stuff is still in pretty early stages in Marvel Snap. These features have no development work done on them yet, and decisions about them will be taken based on feedback. There are many different game modes to add, but the one devs think Marvel Snap needs the most is where accessibility and deep strategy are equally balanced.

Other mechanics include Guilds/Clans, which is a social system commonly seen in collectible card games. And to top it off, if Evolved Ultimate Variants weren’t enough, Nuverse is also thinking of creating Mythic Variants that take things to the next level.

What would you like to see in future Marvel Snap updates? Download the game now for free using your preferred link below.