Marvel Contest of Champions adds Silk and Kindred to the mobile fighting game in latest update

Kabam has announced a new update for Marvel Contest of Champions, adding new characters Silk and Kindred to the roster of more than 250 Champions in The Contest. The game has also dropped a special "Ties That Bind" trailer to give players a sneak peek at the narrative behind these new additions to the mobile fighting game.

In the latest update for Marvel Contest of Champions, players can look forward to getting to know Cindy Moon and her web-swinging story. After being bitten by a radioactive spider, she now fights the good fight as Silk.

Spliced from the DNA of Harry Osborne and Gwen Stacy, Gabriel and Stacy Osborne wield unholy power after being resurrected by Mephisto. Life wasn't easy for the twins, having been raised by AI and suffering through a genetic instability that led to their death. After being raised from the dead, the twins now walk the earth as Kindred, and they'll stop at nothing to torment Peter Parker in the name of revenge.

Players can get their hands on Silk on July 20th, while Kindred will arrive on August 3rd. In the meantime, why not take a look at our tier list to see which Champions you should add to your roster?

