You can now add Deathless Guillotine, one of Thanos's malicious creations, to your Marvel Contest of Champions roster

Collect pieces of her iconic sword to add Deathless Guillotine to your roster.

A new challenger is coming to Marvel Contest of Champions, Deathless Guillotine. This new champion is from the Death Realm. Once, Thanos used the Death Stone to create nameless husk-like versions of the heroes of the Battlerealm. A select few of these nameless Champions were given malicious will and became Deathless. The Deathless led Thanos's armies, sowing chaos wherever they went.

Guillotine was the first Deathless that Thanos created and now you can add her to your roster by collecting pieces of her sword. When playing as Deathless Guillotine, you'll start each fight with four souls, each of which grants you a +69.59 Critical Damage Rating. A soul will expire every ten seconds. Additionally, you'll gain a Soul for every five per cent you remove from your opponent's maximum health.

Deathless Guillotine joins Marvel Contest of Champions just after the game’s 9th anniversary. Currently, developer Kabam is just wrapping up its nine days of giveaways, through which you can win a 9-Champion giveaway.

In celebration of the game’s anniversary, Kabam also released a special trailer, the Call of the Ouroboros, that features fan-favourite Champions, like Venom, Hercules, Miles Morales and Sam Wilson, battling the greatest threat to the Battlerealm yet.

Additionally, the holiday event Not That Guy in a Red Suit is ongoing and runs through January 1. Each year, the Red Guardian finds his mailbox full of letters for another hero in red, Santa. Fed up with receiving letters to Santa, the Red Guardian enlists your help to stop the holidays. You can complete Letters From Champions weekly riddle objectives to earn Bundles of Letters, which allow you to enter the event map.

Marvel Contest of Champions offers more than 250 characters for you to collect, making it the Marvel fighting game with the most extensive roster. The game is available on the App Store and Google Play. To keep up with the latest Marvel Contest of Champions news, follow the game on YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook.