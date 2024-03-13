Asphalt 8: Airborne goes electric with an epic collaboration with Formula E

Formula E collab will run from March 12th to 25th

New GEN 2 race car to be added

Players can compete on the iconic Rio de Janeiro track in-game

Gameloft has just announced that the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship, Formula E, is making its way to Asphalt 8: Airborne. With the collab, you’ll be able to experience the thrill of electric racing right from your own smartphone. In addition, the release of the GEN2 race car in special Asphalt livery allows everyone to immerse themselves in the world of Formula E and compete in exhilarating races on the iconic Rio de Janeiro track.

The Asphalt 8: Airborne x Formula E collaboration will run from March 12th to 25th, giving players the opportunity to race the insanely fast GEN2 car. It’s the perfect way to simulate what it feels like racing in an all-electric championship, just from the comfort of your home. This is just the beginning as two more time-limited events are scheduled to coincide with the Berlin and Shanghai races later this year.

You can join in the action on both mobile and PC platforms, with several challenges being organised to test your racing skills on exaggerated tracks filled with boosts, ramps, and multiple routes. By completing enough challenges across the three events, you can permanently get your hands on the GEN2 car and add it to your collection for good.

Speaking about their partnership, Igor Antonov, Vice President Live Games at Gameloft, said: “At Gameloft, we believe there’s a hero in all of us, waiting to be unleashed in the virtual worlds we create. We’re delighted to feature Formula E, a championship with a mission that also offers plenty of thrills along the way. We can’t wait for our fans to dive into this experience in Asphalt 8 and enjoy every bit of the action.”

Experience the high-octane action for yourself by downloading Asphalt 8: Airborne on your preferred link below.