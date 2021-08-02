MapleStory adds a new player class, events, and improvements to the game with the On Air: Glimpse of Joy update

Nexon’s side-scrolling free-to-play MMORPG MapleStory is receiving an update that brings a new class to the game. More content has also been introduced, including Maple Live Events, Tera Burning Plus and Burning World enhancements.

Earthseer Lara

On Air: Glimpse of Joy

MapleStory’s new class is an Anima Mage character called Lara the Earthseer. She belongs to Grandis’ Anima race, a group of people that are capable of communicating with Earth Spirits. Their powers allow them to learn the location of Dragon Veins, which is the meeting place of all spirits. Start talking to Earth Spirits immediately as Lara is available now.On Air: Glimpse of Joy is what MapleStory’s update was called last month. It was showcased at MapleStory Fest at Home which besides introducing Lara the Earthseer also spoke about new merchandise, the addition of MapleStory’s classic music to Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, other services and upcoming improvements.

Moving onto the new content, Nexon has introduced three new events/improvements:

Maple Live Events

Burning World and Tera Burning Plus

Better Maple

These include daily, weekly, and monthly missions that offer loads of rewards. Players can collect Pink and Black beans alongside a bunch of rewards on the basis of their Creator Rank. Maple Live Events can be used to earn game enhancements, growth, and cosmetic items.The Burning World and Tera Burning Plus events are created to permit speedy player growth. The events will help push characters to level 200. Players must designate burning characters who will gain 1+2 levels each time they level up.Some improvements that have been added to MapleStory include a decrease in the death penalty duration, an increase in pet loot ranges, pet auto buff slots, an inventory slot lock feature, and much more.

Add Earthseer Lara to your squad by downloading MapleStory for free on the App Store and Google Play.