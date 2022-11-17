Mahjong Soul launches Saki: The Nationals collaboration event for the second time

Yostar Games has announced the redux of Mahjong Soul's special crossover with Saki: The Nationals, letting players enjoy exclusive new Jyanshis, themed decors, collab outfits and more. Titled “Saki: The Nationals x Mahjong Soul Collab - The 2nd Round”, the collab event welcomes Hisa Takei, Mihoko Fukuji, Ako Atarashi and Toki Onjoji along with a new match mode into the fray.

In particular, the latest collaboration event in Mahjong Soul is adding the “Duel of Divination” game mode where players can pick from one of the three transparent tiles when they draw a tile. Meanwhile, during the Stargazing Trip event, players can expect to score bountiful in-game goodies and event points by clearing quests. Hitting certain points will reward players with event stories and limited-time prizes.

Apart from the four new characters, the crossover also adds Bunny Ear Party Series Outfits that are perfectly suited for the Jyanshis from Saki: The Nationals. Equally inspired by the anime, collab decors such as Winning, Riichi, Riichi Bet, Tile Back and Tablecloth will be available as well.

The crossover event will run until December 6th (UTC-7). If you're keen on diving into the game and experiencing its giveaways yourself, you can now get a headstart by downloading Mahjong Soul on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's updates .

