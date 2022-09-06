REDMAGIC launches the REDMAGIC 7S Pro Lords Mobile Edition, with a special giveaway where you can score the gorgeous unit for free

REDMAGIC has announced an epic crossover with Lords Mobile, one of the most popular real-time strategy games on mobile today. The REDMAGIC x Lords Mobile Edition lets fans of the franchise engage in a whole new experience as they build their empire and go down in the annals of history as an ultimate Lord legend.

REDMAGIC's latest collaboration also comes with a fabulous giveaway on social media. Given that there are only 200 pieces of the REDMAGIC 7S Pro Lords Mobile Edition available worldwide, the leading gaming smartphones manufacturer is giving four lucky winners of IGG's strategy mobile game a chance to nab the limited edition powerhouse by following the requirements on the official giveaway post.

Players simply have to enter the Gleam giveaway and do their best to complete the actions listed there for a chance to score the sleek REDMAGIC 7S Pro Lords Mobile Edition for free. Otherwise, if you just can't wait to get your hands on the limited edition offer, you can head on over to the official website and take it home for $899. Each purchase comes with a custom Lords Mobile box along with a Lords Mobile gift card as an added perk. There's also a free REDMAGIC Protective Case up for grabs for the first 50 customers.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can catch Lords Mobile on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well.

