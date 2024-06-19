Looped is a hand-drawn interactive visual novel where you'll transcend space and time for love, out now on iOS

Love at first sight like no other

Based on the award-winning short film

Solve puzzles and break the loop

How far are you willing to go for love?

Indie developer Studio Hamlin has announced the official launch of Looped on iOS, the Sweden-based studio's interactive point-and-click-esque visual novel that adapts the award-winning short film of the same title. You can look forward to exploring a quirky tale about love and time travel that takes inspiration from the book “Ouvertyr och andra sagor för nästan vuxna” by Thomas Costa Freté.

In Looped, things are set into motion when a black hole appears in your living room with a strange man popping out of it. It's love at first sight, it seems, but how far are you willing to go to fight for your love against all odds?

“The inspiration for the original story comes from when I met my wife a couple of years ago,” says Thomas Costa Freté, creator of Looped. “Of course, there weren't any rockets and time loops involved. But the experience of falling in love and feeling like everything is possible, I wanted to put that into a story.”

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Looped on the App Store. It's a premium title that costs $2.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.