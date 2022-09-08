Little Nightmares is finally set to receive a mobile port, and it's due out later this year

Bandai Namco’s popular side-scrolling narrative adventure Little Nightmares has officially been announced to be launching on mobile later this year! This dark experience offers up a tale of a raincoat-wearing child who must navigate a world full of horrors and various creatures out to get you, and has remained a bit of an indie success story since launching for most consoles back in 2017. Now, mobile gamers will finally be able to get their hands on it!

In case you haven’t heard of it, Little Nightmares joins the likes of Limbo and Inside as a side-scrolling adventure game that quietly weaves a narrative without dialogue, told mostly through events experienced on screen and the backgrounds you navigate through. This particular story is one of horror and, well, nightmares, as you navigate a ship full of vicious people who’ve lost their humanity and now want nothing more than to devour you and your kin.

So, naturally, peril is around every corner here. Specifically, in Little Nightmares, there’s a bit of a cast of villains - creatures who recur throughout the game that you’ll be forced to dip and dodge away from as you try to keep your life while unravelling what exactly is going on within this ship you’ve stowed away upon. Without digging too deep into spoiler territory, this is a story you absolutely want to experience as freshly as possible.

And now, if you’re one of the many people who mostly game on their phones, you’ll have the chance to do just that! This port will include full controller support alongside a revamped interface and Game Center support as well, so it should be just as comfortable as its console or PC counterparts.

While an official release date has yet to be revealed, we do know it’s planned to drop later this Winter. Currently, no store page exists for the game on either the App Store or the Play Store, but the trailer does say it intends to come out on both, so stay tuned for updates!