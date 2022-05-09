Life Makeover is Archosaur Games' fashion sim that's already surpassed 8 million pre-orders ahead of launch

Archosaur Games' dress-up sim Life Makeover has surpassed a whopping eight million pre-orders to date, hyping up the already highly anticipated title even more. The fashion and beauty simulation game lets players live the life of all the glitz and glam with deep character customisation and realistic graphics.

In Life Makeover, players can expect stunning high-quality visuals powered by Unreal Engine 4 (UE4). Outfits range from edgy cyberpunk streetwear to classical costumes that stand the test of time. Players can also enjoy the way the textures of the different pieces of clothing shift according to lighting conditions, such as the shimmering shine of metal and the soft hues of pearled dresses.

To amp up the realism, clothes also feature stitching when viewed up close to simulate fabric in real life. The sim boasts console-quality 300,000-facet models as well, showing off different aspects of skin, hair and so on - a quality you'd expect from the developers of the hit MMORPG Dragon Raja.

If you're eager to give the game a go, you can pre-order Life Makeover for now on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. Players who pre-register for the game will score special milestone rewards at launch. You can also check out the game on the official website for more info or join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments. If you're curious to see what the game plays like, you can take a quick sneak peek at the embedded clip above for more info.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 10 best simulation games for Android?