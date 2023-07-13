LEGO Bricktales adds summer update to PC version, with mobile update coming soon

Thunderful has announced a sizzling summer event for LEGO Bricktales, letting players splash into the season by saving a summer festival. The new summer-themed DLC is already out on PC and will soon arrive on mobile as well, in which players have to do everything in their power to construct a festival stage with their brick-building prowess.

In the latest update to LEGO Bricktales, players will swoop in to save the day when the band for the summer festival loses their stage builders. Players can expect not only a themed diorama to tinker around with, but also five construction puzzles that will challenge their brain cells. There will also be three new wardrobe items to unlock as well as two new music tracks to bop their heads to.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're curious to know what the game plays like, why not take a look at our LEGO Bricktales review to get an idea of its mechanics?

There's also a traversal puzzle to put players' skills to the test, and the construction puzzles include animated stage LEDs plus a lovely fireworks display. If you're eager to join in on all the summery fun and experience the game's latest update for yourself, you can do so by downloading LEGO Bricktales on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

The mobile update hasn't launched yet, but downloading the game now can give you a headstart for when it does! You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.