Last Cloudia is hosting re-run of its Devil May Cry V crossover event featuring three new units to grab

AIDIS Inc.’s popular gacha RPG Last Cloudia has announced the return of a crossover they hosted back in January of this year with the equally popular action game series Devil May Cry. This rerun will allow players who may have joined in the months since then to grab items exclusive to the event as well as characters and arks.

For the unaware, Devil May Cry is a third-person hack and slash series of games developed by Capcom that sees the legendary devil hunters Dante and Nero taking on the forces of hell. Specifically, this crossover is with Devil May Cry V, and therefore features the three main cast characters of that entry: Dante, Nero, and the enigmatic V.

If the previous event is anything to go off of, this rerun will guarantee you get one of the three characters for free simply by logging into Last Cloudia during the duration of the crossover. Nero takes the role of quick-attacker with close-range stylistic combos. Dante will feature three different styles of attack to use based on his in-game style-switching mechanic, which allows him to be a versatile unit on the battlefield. And V, using his vast number of summonable minions, will take his place as a long-range attacker in-game.

And of course, the two new Arks that will be available to potentially grab during the event will likely be the same as last time as well: the Devil May Cry Mobile Office and Nefarious Usurper Urizen. Both of these new Arks feature some really cool new original art as well.

So, whether you're a fan of the wonderful RPG experience that is Last Cloudia or a Devil May Cry lover looking for their next fix, this event has you covered either way! Post-releasing during the previous run of the event, the Devil May Cry units ended up being quite powerful in-game, so be sure to grab them while you can!

If you’d like to do so, you can download Last Cloudia for free at either of the links below this article! In the meantime, be sure to check out the Last Cloudia website for more details, or tune into the planned livestream on September 6th for a developer’s look at the upcoming crossover!

