Last Cloudia x Attack on Titan collaboration event gives away a free in-game unit and a chance to win a $25 gift code

The Last Cloudia x Attack on Titan Collaboration Event is still underway, letting players experience larger-than-life battles in the pixel-art JRPG on mobile. AIDIS' latest crossover with the popular anime television series features new arks, new units and a host of other in-game goodies throughout the collab until February 10th.

The Last Cloudia x Attack on Titan collaboration event is giving away a free Eren Jaeger unit to players simply for logging into the game. Mikasa, on the other hand, will be available in the collab gacha, as well as special themed Arks.

Meanwhile, the Granzelia Titan Attack Event lets players fight with all their might to defend Sunvesssel Castle from a Colossal Titan. The fight alone will reward players with rare loot based on honor points. On the other hand, the Retweet Promo: Take Down the Colossal Titan! will give away special rewards to those who participate as well. In particular, simply following the official Twitter page and retweeting the special campaign tweet will give players the chance to win a $25 store gift code.

There are tons of other themed events underway, so if you're eager to join in on all the festivities, you can download Last Cloudia on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of Attack on Titan unit Levi, along with the ark Eren vs. the Female Titan.

