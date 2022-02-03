Last Cloudia Beginner's Guide: Tips for getting started
| LAST CLOUDIA
Start your Last Cloudia journey on the front foot
Welcome to the Last Cloudia Beginner’s Guide! If you’ve always wanted to get on the bandwagon but don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place.
Gacha and Reroll GuideEspecially since more and more new players are diving into the game for the Last Cloudia x Attack on Titan collaboration, it’s now more important than ever to get off on the right foot the moment you install the game. Of course, as with any hero collecting mobile RPG, the most important aspect is the gacha element, and no Last Cloudia beginner’s guide will be complete without a reroll guide.
The main page will be filled to the brim with banners and event notifications, and it may seem overwhelming at first for a beginner. Thankfully, the quick tutorial (that you can skip, along with all the cutscenes in the game) will lead you right to a tutorial gacha pull from the get-go. Here, you’ll get the chance to reroll as many times as you want to until you get the Unit or Ark that you want (more on Arks later, or check our Tier List).
Most Last Cloudia beginner’s guide tips will no doubt tell you to take advantage of this rare opportunity to nab the best Units and Arks right off the bat because the RNG gods are not in your favour as you go through the game. Always remember to check the rates before you pull.
The same is true for permanent banners and event banners. Special events (like the Devil May Cry collaboration) will give you a 1.5% featured rate-up, while regular banners will give you around 0.8% or less for both Units and Arks. If you’re a free-to-play player, try your best to get 2-3 or more SSR Arks in your tutorial gacha roll.
Where to Spend Currencies
As a newbie, all the different currencies can be overwhelming, especially since you get freebies and bonuses once you start the game. Thankfully, our Last Cloudia beginner’s guide has you covered.
First off, the crystals you can use to pull Units and Arks can be both paid and non-paid. Second, you can use gacha tickets to pull as well, and you can score these as story event rewards and dungeon rewards. If you really want to maximize your crystals and get as much as you can from the start, be patient enough to play through the Story Mode, as clearing each area will reward you with a lot of useful goodies just by playing the game.
As for the currencies, you should prioritize the following as a beginner:
- Blue Souls - used to level up Arks, learn skills, and level up Red Soul Spots and Tanks; also serves as your “Stamina” when you have an Ark equipped (you will not use up Blue Souls if your party has no Ark equipped); obtained from Soul Spots in the World Map
- Red Souls - used to level up rarer Arks and learn rarer skills; obtained from Soul Spots in the World Map
- Zell - used to enhance Units to go past the level cap, buy equipment from ports and towns, upgrade Soul Tanks to increase tank capacity
Last Cloudia Beginner's Guide: How to Level Up
The first thing you need to do is to add as many Friends as you can in the Friend menu, because they can give you Friend Points, which you can exchange in the Trading Space for valuable items.
Second, it’s important to understand that Arks are actually more important than Units. Arks contain different skills that any Unit can learn as long as it’s equipped, so even if you have a less-than-ideal character, you can still create a formidable build if you equip him or her with the right Ark and make them learn the right skills.
Still, this will depend on the Skill Cost or SC. Each skill has a Skill Cost, and each Unit has a Skill Cost limit. You can toggle learned skills on and off in the Equip Skills menu, so choose skills wisely! This is exactly why I definitely could have used a Last Cloudia beginner’s guide when I was starting out since I had no idea how to level up my characters in the most optimum way.
You can increase Unit SC through Unit Souls obtained from events, or a Mother Soul which you can use for all units. Save your Mother Souls for limited Units, since it will be harder to obtain their Souls after the event banner is through.
Finally, you can Unlock Abilities for Units in their ability tree nodes, which will require you to consume a wide variety of items, obtainable during weekly events (e.g. Purple Crystals during the weekly Purple Ability event).
Last Cloudia Beginner's Guide: Other Tips and Tricks
- You can turn on the Auto function during combat, but remember to tweak the in-combat settings to suit your playstyle.
- Remember to prioritize souls first; the Zell will come in droves later on.
- When you’re marveling at the Arks you have collected over time, don’t forget to watch out for random gold sparkles in the Ark art - clicking on these in the View mode will reward you with valuable items every now and then
- Keep an eye out for hidden Treasure Chests littered across the World Map for surprise goodies
We hope this Last Cloudia beginner’s guide will provide you with everything you need to totally slay it - plus, with the DMC collab underway, there’s no better time than now to get into the game!