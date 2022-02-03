Last Cloudia Beginner's Guide: Tips for getting started

Start your Last Cloudia journey on the front foot

Welcome to the Last Cloudia Beginner’s Guide! If you’ve always wanted to get on the bandwagon but don’t know where to start, you’ve come to the right place.

Gacha and Reroll Guide

Especially since more and more new players are diving into the game for the Last Cloudia x Attack on Titan collaboration , it’s now more important than ever to get off on the right foot the moment you install the game. Of course, as with any hero collecting mobile RPG, the most important aspect is the gacha element, and no Last Cloudia beginner’s guide will be complete without a reroll guide.

The main page will be filled to the brim with banners and event notifications, and it may seem overwhelming at first for a beginner. Thankfully, the quick tutorial (that you can skip, along with all the cutscenes in the game) will lead you right to a tutorial gacha pull from the get-go. Here, you’ll get the chance to reroll as many times as you want to until you get the Unit or Ark that you want (more on Arks later, or check our Tier List).

Most Last Cloudia beginner’s guide tips will no doubt tell you to take advantage of this rare opportunity to nab the best Units and Arks right off the bat because the RNG gods are not in your favour as you go through the game. Always remember to check the rates before you pull.

The same is true for permanent banners and event banners. Special events (like the Devil May Cry collaboration) will give you a 1.5% featured rate-up, while regular banners will give you around 0.8% or less for both Units and Arks. If you’re a free-to-play player, try your best to get 2-3 or more SSR Arks in your tutorial gacha roll.