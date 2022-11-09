Kingdom Hunter, the upcoming play-to-earn TCG on WEMIX PLAY, launches on iOS and Android on November 15th

RedFox Games has officially announced the upcoming launch of Kingdom Hunter, the studio's blockchain trading card game. Launching on November 15th on WEMIX PLAY, the game has already surpassed a million sign-ups during its pre-registration period after two previous Closed Beta Tests.

In Kingdom Hunter, players can look forward to stunning visuals on top of engaging Play-and-Earn mechanics in turn-based battles. Players can capture and persuade opposing Hero cards as well to spice things up in combat; plus, they can use the game's “Lord Coin” currency and exchange them into WEMIX tokens.

“Kingdom Hunter was designed for the WEMIX PLAY platform from the ground up - from onboarding to the game development stages,” says David Son, CEO of RedFox Games. “We are confident of the title’s ability to perform well in the Play-and-Earn space.”

“We are putting significant efforts behind supporting Kingdom Hunter, to help the game reach its full potential in the global market,” says Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. “We expect this title will play a key role in breaking down barriers between games and our real-life world through the inter-game economy of the WEMIX platform.”

If you're keen on diving into the game, you can now get a headstart by pre-registering for Kingdom Hunter on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best card games on Android?