King Arthur Legends Rise tier list - Legendary characters and relics ranked

I will give you a clear idea of who the best heroes are in the game because, in the King Arthur Legends Rise tier list, we have ranked every hero.

Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version: 1.8.0 - Added: Lucius

If you want to advance in Legends Rise, you need a reliable team. That is pretty standard for the genre - so, what's the solution? Make a team with some of the best heroes you can, of course. That's why our King Arthur Legends Rise tier list will shed some light on which heroes you need to have, upgrade and place on your team for the best battle results.We already collected all the King Arthur Legends Rise codes , so if you haven't had a chance to claim them yet, you should - they give some free Summon Tickets!I've ranked all the heroes and their Relics based on their max performance. You can read more about each of the Legendary heroes on the following pages, so if you want to know why a certain hero ranks a specific way, that's where you'll find that information.

The best heroes in King Arthur Legends Rise

Right from the beginning, you will get a free Legendary hero that ranks right at the top. This isn't something you see too often, so to see it in this game left me pleasantly surprised.

To figure out who the best heroes are, we need to take a look at their skills and potential (when maxed out). Some heroes can be super powerful even from the moment you unlock them, while others need a little bit of help to get there, even if they are Legendary. That is the case with Gillien, who is outstanding when maxed out, but at the very start, you might think she's lacklustre.

Complete King Arthur Legends Rise tier list

Name Flame Relic Frost Relic Storm Relic Lot B A B Claudas S A A Brennan S S S Merlin S+ S+ S+ Morgan S S+ S Gawain S S S Guinevere S S S+ Lancelot A A A Tristan B A A Bedivere S S+ S Sigrun S A A Gillien S+ S S Clarisin S S A Aine A S A Sergius B B A Florentius A A A Charlotte A S A Nika S S S Vivian A S S Arthur B B B Iweret A A A Gilroy A B A Kay B B S+ Bors C C C Ban A A S+ Baudwin A A B Anguish B A B Uriens B B B Gareth B B B Nicholas B B C Sarah B B A Accolon B B B Cormac B B B Isolde A A S Frederic B B B Clementine S A A Ralph C C C Rosier A A A Ardoin C C C Kyrddin B C C Turin A A S Hector B B C Gwynn C B B Douglas C C C Trygve C C C Lionel B B B Jan C C C Argus C C C Kenneth C C C Alan C C C Killian B C C Bulk B C C Jack C B B Luke C B C Finn C C C Aaron C B C Amelia B C C Maoul C C C Cailleach B A A Pelgarf C C C Tarzhaden C C C Djerit A A A Rollo C C C Leppaludy C C C Beborne C C C Andrew D D D Serju D D D Kian D D D Joseph D D D Ted D D D Andres D D D Cayley D D D Ceres A B A Caliburn Arthur A A A Hild A S A Lagertha B S A Valla B B B Revenant Merlin A A A Lucius S A B

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.