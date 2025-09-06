King Arthur Legends Rise tier list - Legendary characters and relics ranked
I will give you a clear idea of who the best heroes are in the game because, in the King Arthur Legends Rise tier list, we have ranked every hero.
Updated on September 6th, 2025 - Version: 1.8.0 - Added: Lucius
If you want to advance in Legends Rise, you need a reliable team. That is pretty standard for the genre - so, what's the solution? Make a team with some of the best heroes you can, of course. That's why our King Arthur Legends Rise tier list will shed some light on which heroes you need to have, upgrade and place on your team for the best battle results.
I've ranked all the heroes and their Relics based on their max performance. You can read more about each of the Legendary heroes on the following pages, so if you want to know why a certain hero ranks a specific way, that's where you'll find that information.
The best heroes in King Arthur Legends RiseRight from the beginning, you will get a free Legendary hero that ranks right at the top. This isn't something you see too often, so to see it in this game left me pleasantly surprised.
To figure out who the best heroes are, we need to take a look at their skills and potential (when maxed out). Some heroes can be super powerful even from the moment you unlock them, while others need a little bit of help to get there, even if they are Legendary. That is the case with Gillien, who is outstanding when maxed out, but at the very start, you might think she's lacklustre.
Complete King Arthur Legends Rise tier list
|Name
|Flame Relic
|Frost Relic
|Storm Relic
|Lot
|B
|A
|B
|Claudas
|S
|A
|A
|Brennan
|S
|S
|S
|Merlin
|S+
|S+
|S+
|Morgan
|S
|S+
|S
|Gawain
|S
|S
|S
|Guinevere
|S
|S
|S+
|Lancelot
|A
|A
|A
|Tristan
|B
|A
|A
|Bedivere
|S
|S+
|S
|Sigrun
|S
|A
|A
|Gillien
|S+
|S
|S
|Clarisin
|S
|S
|A
|Aine
|A
|S
|A
|Sergius
|B
|B
|A
|Florentius
|A
|A
|A
|Charlotte
|A
|S
|A
|Nika
|S
|S
|S
|Vivian
|A
|S
|S
|Arthur
|B
|B
|B
|Iweret
|A
|A
|A
|Gilroy
|A
|B
|A
|Kay
|B
|B
|S+
|Bors
|C
|C
|C
|Ban
|A
|A
|S+
|Baudwin
|A
|A
|B
|Anguish
|B
|A
|B
|Uriens
|B
|B
|B
|Gareth
|B
|B
|B
|Nicholas
|B
|B
|C
|Sarah
|B
|B
|A
|Accolon
|B
|B
|B
|Cormac
|B
|B
|B
|Isolde
|A
|A
|S
|Frederic
|B
|B
|B
|Clementine
|S
|A
|A
|Ralph
|C
|C
|C
|Rosier
|A
|A
|A
|Ardoin
|C
|C
|C
|Kyrddin
|B
|C
|C
|Turin
|A
|A
|S
|Hector
|B
|B
|C
|Gwynn
|C
|B
|B
|Douglas
|C
|C
|C
|Trygve
|C
|C
|C
|Lionel
|B
|B
|B
|Jan
|C
|C
|C
|Argus
|C
|C
|C
|Kenneth
|C
|C
|C
|Alan
|C
|C
|C
|Killian
|B
|C
|C
|Bulk
|B
|C
|C
|Jack
|C
|B
|B
|Luke
|C
|B
|C
|Finn
|C
|C
|C
|Aaron
|C
|B
|C
|Amelia
|B
|C
|C
|Maoul
|C
|C
|C
|Cailleach
|B
|A
|A
|Pelgarf
|C
|C
|C
|Tarzhaden
|C
|C
|C
|Djerit
|A
|A
|A
|Rollo
|C
|C
|C
|Leppaludy
|C
|C
|C
|Beborne
|C
|C
|C
|Andrew
|D
|D
|D
|Serju
|D
|D
|D
|Kian
|D
|D
|D
|Joseph
|D
|D
|D
|Ted
|D
|D
|D
|Andres
|D
|D
|D
|Cayley
|D
|D
|D
|Ceres
|A
|B
|A
|Caliburn Arthur
|A
|A
|A
|Hild
|A
|S
|A
|Lagertha
|B
|S
|A
|Valla
|B
|B
|B
|Revenant Merlin
|A
|A
|A
|Lucius
|S
|A
|B
1
Lot
King Lot is a decent hero, but not nearly as good as Merlin. He can boost all allies' ATK with his Leader buff, but his kit is otherwise mediocre. He has a link with Uriens, Andrew, Jan, Argus and Kenneth, but in the current meta, he is not that great regardless.
2
Claudas
Claudas can deal good AoE damage and can reliably decrease the enemy attack gauge. She can also boost her and her allies' Attack Speed. She has a link with Serju, Alan and Gwynn, so if you want to use her, you might want to add one or more of the heroes she's linked with.
3
Merlin
Merlin is currently one of the best (if not the best) heroes. Regardless of which Relic you go for, you can't go wrong, as he will always sit on the throne of our King Arthur Legends Rise tier list. Merlin's kit allows him to freeze enemies, deal lots of damage, and even revive himself. With the Friery Avenger passive, he can buff allies' DEF and grant them Recovery Over Time, which is just too strong, especially for PvE battles. In the Arena, he is also noteworthy, so no matter the content, Merlin is top-tier.
4
Morgan
Morgan is the very first Legendary you unlock in the game, and she is top-tier too. She can deal really good AoE damage, and when placed as a Leader, she can grant all allies an effect that drains the enemy's trigger meter. With her Frost Relic, she is unstoppable, but she is not that bad with the other Relics either.
5
Gawain
Gawain might not look like it, but he does some crazy AoE damage. His damage over time (Burn) can also be pretty good, and his Passive skill Haze can make it so that his entire kit gets a boost. With Haze, he can change the weather to Day & Heat, which is what some heroes that he pairs well with prefer (For example, Merlin).
6
Guinevere
Guinevere is good. She is a hero who can remove enemy buffs, which is extremely important in some stages. She can also shield her entire team and reduce the enemy damage dealt. All in all, as a support/tank, she is reliable. She can be better with her Storm Relic and the Eternal Glide, but the other Relics are not too bad either. It just depends on the context.
7
Lancelot
Lancelot might sound like a badass, but in reality, he is nothing to write home about. He is okay, don't get me wrong, but he relies on damage over time. He inflicts Bleed on enemies, which, combined with his mediocre attack, still makes him pretty "meh".
8
Tristan
Tristan is a free Legendary you get at the beginning, and while he is not the absolute best, he is decent. He can stack Attack Speed Decrease on enemies, which can be a good debuff, especially against bosses! You won't see him being meta in the Arena, but in some scenarios, like Clan boss, he can be a really good hero to have on your team.
9
Bedivere
Bedivere is a Crit machine. He can obliterate enemies in a swift strike, as long as you use his Frost Relic. He can be good in the Arena too, just make sure you have a Taunt hero so he won't get damaged. His maxed-out Intimidation can probably one-shot most enemies (except for bosses), so if you do get the Wasted Tears, make sure you focus on that for him. I also recommend having a hero who can buff his Crit.
10
Sigrun
With good defensive stats, Sigrun can taunt enemies and become immune to fatal damage. She is a good hero to play, especially in the Arena, since her skills make it quite difficult for your opponents to kill her, wasting time and skills. I always prefer her Flame Relic, but you can't really go wrong with either. Oh, and she can be used in PvE too, just make sure she is in a team with some damage dealers.
11
Gillien
Gillien is one of the best supports in the game at the moment. She might not have the best heals straight up, but she does scale incredibly well. She can also charge their attack gauge, and as a passive, she boosts allies' Max HP (when set as Leader). That can be helpful in some scenarios, and if you manage to max her Flame Relic, she will be a beast. Just try using one more healer on the team (if possible), since her heals are occasionally lacking.
12
Clarisin
Clarisin is a really good DPS hero. She can deal incredibly high damage, including AoE with her second skill, and when combined with her 3rd skill, she can also reduce enemy defences. She is good when paired with a hero who can grant her Counterattack, too, since her damage output only goes up with time. I definitely recommend upgrading her, especially her Flame Relic.
13
Aine
Aine is a really decent support hero who can apply various buffs to the team. For one, regardless of the Relic you go for, she can grant allies crowd control immunity. If that's not enough, she can also remove debuffs and any other negative effects from her allies. Her passive is pretty good as well when paired up with good attackers since she can grant allies Counterattack. That makes her good in most content, especially Story mode.
14
Sergius
Sergius is a rather defence-oriented hero, who is similar to Florentius when it comes to his origins. His skills are nothing too amazing, hence the rank. I personally like his Storm Relic the most, but it's still nothing compared to some of the better-ranked Legendary heroes we mentioned.
15
Florentius
Florentius is a hero who has a big effect if placed as a Leader in the Arena. He can boost all allies' Effect Resistance. He is mainly focused on inflicting crowd control effects and dispelling Immunity from enemies. That's partly why he is so good in the Arena. Other than that, he doesn't shine much elsewhere from what I've noticed.
16
Brennan
And with Brennan, we're closing off our King Arthur Legends Rise tier list. He is a legendary hero introduced during the April Fool’s update on April 1, 2025. He is a tank character with a skillset focused on durability and crowd control. He has auto-taunt, defensive buffs, and much more. Because of that, Brennan is amazing when it comes to content like Restricted Area: Origin of Apolleia and Colosseum: Arena. All in all, he's a must-have hero.
