Chasing Kaleidorider launches sign-ups for its Doki test closed beta

Chasing Kaleidorider is set to launch its Doki test closed beta

Sign-ups are now open on the official Chasing Kaleidorider site

Chasing Kaleidorider offers a mixture of fast-paced RPG action and romantic visual novel elements

Of all the upcoming Tencent releases, I think one of the strangest has been Fizzglee's Chasing Kaleidorider. Described as a doki doki romance, it'd be easy to dismiss it as just another dumb waifu game. But with sign-ups now open for their Doki test, that is to say, closed beta, you may find yourself surprised.

Set in the near-future city of Terminus, you'll command the titular Kaleidoriders in their battles against invading entities from another dimension. And of course, along the way you'll slowly bond with them and perhaps even find a little romance in the process! All this featuring colourful character designs and enemies to do battle with on the open road.

Shapes and colours, shapes and colours...

I'll admit I was a bit sceptical about Chasing Kaleidorider too. But having read through Catherine's preview , I was intrigued to find that she had a fun time with it, despite waifu games usually being directed towards a male audience. Part of that seems to be the fact that said female characters are actually given real personalities, and that the 'bonding' aspect is not as easy as simply flattering them until they fall in love.

Catherine also singled out the combat system for praise, and the character designs. And while Kaleidorider is a bit too colourful and pastel for me, I can certainly see why it might click with certain players.

All of this, though, is purely observation. So if you want to try Chasing Kaleidorider for yourself and find out if it holds up to scrutiny, you'll just have to jump in and give it a go!

But if Kaleidorider's romantic angle simply doesn't sit well with you, then don't fret. Because there are plenty of other ways to enjoy some laid-back fun on mobile. Why not check out our list of five reasons to play Petit Planet, and why you should have MiHoYo's upcoming cosy life sim on your to-do list?