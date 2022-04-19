Just Cause Mobile is now in Early Access across select regions on Android

Just Cause Mobile is entering Early Access once more in a handful of regions across the globe, giving players first dibs on the action-packed title ahead of its release later this year. If you're currently located in Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand, you're in luck - you'll get to experience the highly anticipated title provided you have an Android device.

In Just Cause Mobile, players can expect to duke it out in an action shooter set in Square Enix‘s popular franchise. Adrenaline junkies can try their hand at the Triple Threat Multiplayer Action mode with 30 players, or participate in Clan Battles and four-player co-op missions. There are also tons of vehicles, parachutes, wingsuits, grappling hooks and what-have-yous to tinker around with during combat.

The game is designed exclusively for mobile and will feature an action-packed campaign, with high-quality 3D visuals powered by Unreal Engine 4. Players can also expect voice chat functions and optimised touch controls to make each play session more engaging.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun during the Early Access phase, Just Cause Mobile is now ready for a test run in Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines and Thailand for Android users. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page for more info. You can have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game as well in case you're not familiar with it.

