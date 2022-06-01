Jurassic World Alive is letting you capture the new Giganotosaurus from Jurassic World Dominion plus join a sweepstakes event

Jam City and Ludia are celebrating their fourth anniversary for Jurassic World Alive with in-game events and a sweepstakes event IRL, thanking players for their love and support through the years. The geo-located game on mobile lets players experience Universal’s Jurassic World franchise in a more immersive way with more than 32 million players across the globe.

Jurassic World Alive is keeping up the festivities in time for the upcoming theatrical release of Jurassic World Dominion on June 10th. With this, fans can enjoy a new live-action trailer that features none other than the famous raptor Blue, as well as Beta and the epic T. Rex.

Players can score a free Jurassic World Dominion scent in their mailboxes beginning June 8th, which will lure dinos to their location when activated. Additionally, players will be able to capture the new Giganotosaurus from the Jurassic World Dominion movie.

If you're itching for IRL goodies, one lucky winner along with three guests can win a stay at their choice of Universal Studios Resort - you can discover more about the sweepstakes on the official promo site.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Jurassic World Alive over on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the latest update.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of 5 iOS and Android games like Pokemon GO?